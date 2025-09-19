Muntashir musical narrates life of PM Modi

Lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir presented “Mera Desh Pahle” – a musical stage production depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life – on Thursday, at the K D Jadhav Hall in the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The production is written by Manoj Muntashir, who is also the main performer.

The production follows the PM’s life — starting from his childhood in Gujarat’s, to his travels across North India, to his eventual entry into politics — through musical performances, descriptive narrations and colourful visuals.

The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP national president and Union minister J P Nadda, Delhi culture minister Kapil Mishra, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. Olympic medalists, Padma awardees, and judicial dignitaries were also present at the event.

“Watching today’s theatrical edition of ‘Mera Desh Pehle’ has been a truly unique experience. I would first like to thank the organisers, and especially Manoj Muntashir, for presenting the untold and unheard episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s life in a musical form,” said Nadda.

“Today’s grand event has brought a wonderful opportunity to understand the inspiring journey of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s. The people of Delhi got the chance to witness and learn about various aspects of his journey up close. This presentation has truly proven to be a memorable experience for everyone,” said CM Rekha Gupta.

The performance will be staged in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Patna, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and others.