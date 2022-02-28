National Science Day: Jitendra Singh emphasises integration of various sciences, medicine

Emphasising the need to integrate various sciences and domains of medicine, Jitendra Singh, Union minister of science and technology, called for the promotion of indigenous science and medicine practices on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking during a programme at Jamia Hamdard University, scheduled on the occasion of National Science Day. In line with this year’s theme “Integrated approach in science and technology for sustainable future”, Singh spoke about the need to integrate medicinal sciences.

Singh said that science is universal and sought efforts to be made to integrate all medicine systems under one roof so that a patient with a single card can consult all medical consultants pertaining to his/her disease. He also outlined the various efforts that the government is taking for the promotion of indigenous sciences.

S Chandrasekhar, secretary, department of science and technology, said that the government is committed to encouraging research. He said that research facilities needed to be made accessible to all at an affordable fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Science Day is celebrated every year on (since 1986 ) February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. On this day, Sir CV Raman announced the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.