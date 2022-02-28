National Science Day: Jitendra Singh emphasises integration of various sciences, medicine
Emphasising the need to integrate various sciences and domains of medicine, Jitendra Singh, Union minister of science and technology, called for the promotion of indigenous science and medicine practices on Monday.
He was speaking during a programme at Jamia Hamdard University, scheduled on the occasion of National Science Day. In line with this year’s theme “Integrated approach in science and technology for sustainable future”, Singh spoke about the need to integrate medicinal sciences.
Singh said that science is universal and sought efforts to be made to integrate all medicine systems under one roof so that a patient with a single card can consult all medical consultants pertaining to his/her disease. He also outlined the various efforts that the government is taking for the promotion of indigenous sciences.
S Chandrasekhar, secretary, department of science and technology, said that the government is committed to encouraging research. He said that research facilities needed to be made accessible to all at an affordable fee.
National Science Day is celebrated every year on (since 1986 ) February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. On this day, Sir CV Raman announced the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.