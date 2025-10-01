The Delhi Fingerprint Bureau (FPB) holds data on more than 120,000 convicts, according to a report released Monday by the National Crime Records Bureau, which showed that crime scene visits by the bureau have seen a sharp increase between 2021 and 2023, along with a steady rise in fingerprinting work. NCRB’s fingerprint bureau database swells

Operating under the Crime Branch, FPB is supported by more than nine mobile teams that can be dispatched across the city to crime scenes.

The bureau has been linked to the Automated Finger and Palm Print Identification System (AFPIS) since its implementation in 2010, making fingerprint analysis mandatory in criminal investigations. Delhi’s FPB is also connected to the National Automated Fingerprinting Identification System (NAFIS) through its 20 districts and six district courts.

NCRB data shows a steady rise in fingerprinting work between 2021 and 2023. Record slips – original fingerprint samples of suspects and convicts – rose to 2,785 in 2023, up from 2,269 in 2022 and 1,095 in 2021. Search slips – digitised versions used for matching and comparison – numbered 19,643 in 2023, marginally higher than 19,566 in 2022.

Data shows that FPB staff and mobile teams attended 27,906 crime scenes in 2023, compared with 17,564 in 2022. Police attributed the surge to improved technical infrastructure, trained staff, and the growing need for forensic evidence in heinous crimes.

The bureau also handled 802 document cases from agencies including CRPF, CISF, ITBP, BSF, Assam Rifles, SSB, post offices, banks, recruitment bodies and CBI. Of these, fingerprint experts at the Central Fingerprint Bureau (CFPB) examined and provided expert opinions in 647 cases last year.

A large share came from CRPF, which referred 566 recruitment-related cases to detect impersonation, the report said. Many prints were of poor quality, it noted, but experts still delivered reliable results “with sheer diligence, perseverance and skills.”