New Delhi, In a stride towards sustainability, smart infrastructure and enhanced civic services, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Thursday cleared several high-impact proposals during its council meeting. NDMC approves key civic, energy and cultural projects to boost smart city goals

The approvals spanned areas such as renewable energy, smart utilities, sanitation, flood management and cultural development.

The council gave the green light to procure 120 MW of renewable energy from NHPC Ltd at ₹4.62 per unit for 25 years, a move that aligns with NDMC's green energy transition and aims to meet its peak electricity demand, an official statement from the NDMC said.

Simultaneously, projects worth over ₹40 crore were approved for upgrading electricity and water metering systems in the NDMC area, it added.

To improve water management, the council approved a ₹30.84 crore project for installing over 15,000 smart water meters, replacing faulty or mechanical ones. For electricity, ₹4.56 crore was sanctioned to replace ageing meters with smart versions, ensuring better monitoring and billing.

"This will not only improve utility efficiency and reduce losses, but also empower citizens with real-time data and usage insights," the statement said.

Flood preparedness and sanitation also found priority in the meeting, with the NDMC approving ₹70.44 crore for desilting Sunehari nullah at Lodhi Road, to be executed by the DMRC. Additionally, ₹5.20 crore was sanctioned for the procurement of hydraulic high-pressure jetting machines to improve drainage maintenance before the monsoon season.

To facilitate better hygiene during large-scale public events, ₹4.18 crore was approved for setting up mobile comfort stations and urinals in high-footfall areas of NDMC jurisdiction.

In a bid to enhance Delhi's cultural footprint, the council endorsed the allocation of 1 per cent of its annual budget to arts and culture.

The NDMC Urban Arts and Culture Forum will utilise this fund to organise exhibitions, cultural festivals and community engagement programs.

"This marks a significant step in integrating art and public life, and promoting heritage and contemporary expression," the statement added.

Additionally, the council approved multiple employee welfare measures, including amendments to recruitment rules, relaxation of housing regularisation norms, and expansion of health allowances to medical officers and paramedical staff.

The council noted that all proposals are in line with the vision of "Viksit Bharat@2047", reinforcing NDMC's role as a model civic body for future-ready urban governance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.