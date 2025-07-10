New Delhi, In recognition of its exemplary sanitation practices and community-driven environmental initiatives, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Thursday declared Bharti Nagar as its second “Anupam Colony” under the civic body’s flagship cleanliness programme. NDMC declares Bharti Nagar as second ‘Anupam Colony’ for pioneering cleanliness efforts

The honour was formally announced by NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra at a ceremony held in Bharti Nagar, where residents, civic officials and Resident Welfare Association members gathered to celebrate the achievement, said an official statement of the NDMC.

The “Anupam Colony” initiative — launched under the banner ‘Together for a Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow’ — identifies and promotes model residential colonies that exhibit sustainable waste management, citizen-led 'swachhta' practices and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Bharti Nagar now joins Chanakyapuri’s D1D2 officers flats and Satya Sadan, which were declared the first "Anupam Colony" last month.

The designation highlights the locality’s success in implementing several innovative cleanliness measures, including 100 per cent segregation of waste at source, on-site composting of wet and horticultural waste, and a Material Recovery Facility that sorts dry waste into 10 different categories for recycling.

One of the standout features of Bharti Nagar’s model is its ‘RRR Centre’ and the ‘Neki Ki Deewar’ , which serve as community spaces where residents donate reusable items to support underprivileged individuals.

NDMC secretary Dr Tariq Thomas, Advisor Rajiv Kumar Jain and other senior officials were present during the ceremony.

The NDMC chairman commended the residents for their enthusiastic involvement.

“The Anupam Colony model showcases how collective citizen participation, when supported by robust civic infrastructure, can lead to tangible improvements in urban cleanliness and sustainability,” said Chandra.

Encouraged by the success of Bharti Nagar and the earlier initiative in Chanakyapuri, the NDMC now plans to expand the Anupam Colony model to additional residential areas across the city, the statement said.

Reiterating the civic body’s long-term vision, the NDMC officials stressed their commitment to promoting sustainable urban development and inclusive governance in alignment with the national 'Swachh Bharat Mission', it added.

