New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has issued a set of comprehensive guidelines for standardising shop signage and facades in Khan Market, one of the most posh and high-end markets in Lutyens' Delhi. NDMC issues uniform signage rules for Khan Market; extra charges for boards over 2.5 sq mt

The move is aimed at enhancing civic aesthetics and ensuring architectural uniformity across the nationally renowned shopping and dining destination.

According to the guidelines, all shopkeepers and premises owners are required to replace existing signage with new ones, conforming to the prescribed design within two months. In case of non-compliance, the NDMC will remove improper signage without issuing further notice.

The guidelines permit shop signage to span the full width of the storefront if desired by the owner. However, as per the Delhi Outdoor Advertising Policy, 2017 framed under directions from the Supreme Court and finalised by the Environment Pollution Authority any signage exceeding 2.5 square metres will be subject to additional charges.

The standard signboard size is 450 mm in height and 900 mm in length, backed by a pre-coated grey metal sheet. Retractable awnings are allowed, with a maximum projection of 1000 mm, while permanent awnings are not permitted.

The document also regulates the installation of air-conditioning units, false facades, and drainage elements. Ground floor AC outdoor units must not project more than 750 mm from the wall surface. False facades are permitted to extend up to 200 mm from the original wall.

Rainwater and drainage pipes on upper floors must be properly encased and connected to the municipal drainage system.

To maintain visual clarity, all hanging wires must be removed, and water tanks placed on terraces must be screened from public view using suitable materials. These guidelines apply to all shop typologies including single-front, double-front, corner shops, rear-lane shops, and corridor-facing outlets.

Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association, told PTI, “We have requested the NDMC to provide a detailed presentation on the type of signboards that need to be installed so that everything is clarified at once. The NDMC is scheduled to give this presentation on Monday .”

The initiative is part of NDMC’s broader effort to create uniformity in urban design and preserve the elite and historic character of key commercial zones in the Lutyens' Delhi.

