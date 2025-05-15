Menu Explore
PTI |
May 15, 2025 08:29 PM IST

New Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Thursday inspected water ATMs installed across areas under the council to ensure uninterrupted services during the summer season.

NDMC vice chairperson inspects water ATMs to ensure uninterrupted service during summer

Expressing satisfaction over their functioning, Chahal said 34 of the 37 water ATMs are operational, while the remaining three have minor non-technical issues which would be resolved soon.

These water ATMs have been set up for public convenience. Directions have been issued to resolve the issues in the remaining machines promptly, Chahal said.

The Water ATM project was launched under the Smart City Mission during 2018–19 on a Public-Private Partnership model for design, finance, installation, operation and maintenance over a period of seven years.

Under the project, citizens can avail clean drinking water at 1 per 300 ml served in eco-friendly paper cups or personal containers, in an effort to discourage the use of single-use plastic bottles.

"Seven of these ATMs, mostly located in parks, provide water free of cost, while the remaining 30 charge 1," Chahal said.

He appreciated the NDMC Water Supply Department for taking over the operations and maintenance of the ATMs after the expiry of the Annual Maintenance Contract with the original agency.

Timely maintenance and intervention will help NDMC improve its sanitation ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan and contribute to the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

Chahal said the Prime Minister envisions India as a developed nation by 2047 where basic amenities are easily accessible and urban services are clean and sustainable.

"NDMC's initiative is a step towards realising this vision at the local level," he said.

Emphasising the importance of surprise inspections, Chahal said such checks help ensure quality public services and also motivate staff, contributing to NDMC’s overall efficiency and development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Delhi / NDMC vice chairperson inspects water ATMs to ensure uninterrupted service during summer
