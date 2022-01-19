Home / Cities / Delhi News / NE Delhi riots: HC grants bail to 6 accused in murder of 22-year-old
NE Delhi riots: HC grants bail to 6 accused in murder of 22-year-old

According to the FIR, an unruly mob had put the sweet shop on fire during the riots in the Gokulpuri area, following which the 22-year-old sustained burn injuries and died
Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted bail to six persons accused in the murder of 22-year-old Dilbar Negi, who worked as a waiter at a sweet shop during the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020.

According to the FIR, an unruly mob had put the sweet shop on fire during the riots in the Gokulpuri area, following which Negi sustained burn injuries and died.

Justice Subramonium Prasad granted bail to Mohd Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohd Faizal, Mohd Shoaib, Rashid and Parvez.

According to police, the rioting incident had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24, 2020, in which accused persons allegedly pelted stones, and ransacked and torched several shops there. Negi’s mutilated dead body was found in the shop two days later, following which the FIR, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gokulpuri police station.

During the earlier hearings on the bail pleas, the prosecution had opposed the petitions, saying that while the riots started in the morning and continued till late in the night, it cannot be said that the accused were part of the riotous mob in the afternoon and not during the night.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

