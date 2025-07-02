Neeraj Bawana visits wife under tight security

A tight security circle comprising more than 25 Delhi Police personnel and armed guards escorted gangster Neeraj Bawana from Tihar Jail to RLKC Hospital and Metro Heart Institute in Shadipur on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi high court granted him a six-hour custodial parole to visit his ailing wife. Neeraj Bawana after his arrest in 2015. (HT Archive)

The 35-year-old gangster, who is involved in over 30 cases of murder and extortion and runs a gang from inside the jail, was only allowed to meet his wife and a doctor.

Bawana, who was one of the most wanted criminals, was arrested in 2015 by the Special Cell. According to police, he had links with Fazal Ur Rehman, a close associate of gangster Dawood, and gangsters who had ties with Canada-based fugitive Arsh Dalla and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani activist who was killed in Canada in 2023.

On Monday, the high court granted Bawana custodial parole from 10am to 4pm after verifying the medical condition of his wife.

On Tuesday morning, jail officials were instructed to bring Bawana out of his cell by 9.30-9.45 am. In the next 15-20 minutes, a team of 15 additional police personnel went inside the prison to take his custody. Meanwhile, more than 25 personnel were deployed on the route from the central jail to RLKC Hospital in Pandav Nagar.

Bawana reached the hospital at around 10.30am, and was escorted inside the premises with videographers and armed guards around.

“We know that he has been running a gang from inside the jail. He also killed two undertrials inside a jail van when they were in judicial custody. There was also a threat to his life. He is only allowed to meet his wife and a doctor. He can’t talk to anyone else,” said a senior officer of the Delhi Armed Police.

Special units, Delhi Police’s Third Battalion and the district police staff were also deployed to also monitor any suspicious activity.

The court on Monday noted that Bawana is a “high-risk undertrial” and granted him custodial parole on the condition that none of the family members was allowed to be around his wife in the Intensive Care Unit when he visits her.

“The Superintendent Jail is directed to make adequate security arrangements, particularly, keeping in mind the status of the petitioner (Bawana), who is a high-risk undertrial, to ensure that he is in a position to meet his ailing wife at RLKC Metro Hospital, Pandav Nagar, Delhi...During such custody parole, the petitioner/applicant would be permitted to meet his ailing wife and to consult the concerned doctor(s) only,” the court said in the order.

According to the police, Bawana’s 30-year-old wife is suffering from a severe/recurrent vision loss, excruciating headache, severe vomiting, loss of power on the right side of the hand with severe tingling and numbness of the right upper limb.

Another senior officer said that Bawana had to be released since none of the couple’s family members agreed to help. “It was a love marriage and everyone was opposed to it. So, the families are not helping the couple,” he said.

Meanwhile, two men were detained at the hospital at around 2.30pm under “suspicion”. On interrogation, they said that they wanted to meet Bawana, police said.

“We detained them and sent them to the local staff who are checking their criminal records. The duo later alleged they just wanted to see how Bawana looks…” said a special cell officer, asking not to be named.

At 4pm, Bawana was escorted back to Tihar jail where he was readmitted to his cell, police said