Neglected East Delhi hopes municipal polls bring winds of change

East Delhi has, for years, been locked in a perception battle. Yearning for an image makeover, several neighbourhoods on the east of the Yamuna river, among the city’s most congested quarters, have tried hard to shake off a picture of neglect which has solidified over the decades. This image has, in no small part, been aided by civic apathy. Residents hoped the formation of a dedicated civic body for East Delhi in 2012 would offer some respite from the indifference.

It wasn’t to be.

Colloquially referred to as “Jamna paar” (across the Yamuna), east Delhi is spread over roughly 140 square kilometres, just above 7% of the city’s land area, but houses around four million people — a fifth of the city’s population.

In 2012, three corporations were carved out of the unified civic body, with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) earmarked for residents who lived beyond the Yamuna. Ten years later, those changes have been reversed and the corporations reunified, but in that time, there have been few improvements in civic amnesties at the ground level in east Delhi.

Overflowing garbage mounds, potholed roads, large stretches without streetlights, choked drains, and waterlogging after even small spells of rain, parts of east Delhi are still plagued by basic, but fundamental, problems that a bankrupt EDMC, perennially hit by protests from unpaid employees, was never able to solve.

EDMC was divided into two administrative zones (Shahdara North and Shahdara East Zone) and 64 municipal wards.

Documents accessed by HT show that before the three civic bodies were unified, EDMC’s budget estimate for the financial year 2022-23 was ₹4,735.77 crore. A former EDMC commissioner said the civic body’s liabilities far exceeded its income, with over ₹2,000 crore earmarked for salaries alone.

“The East corporation kept fighting financial disaster since its inception. Employees hardly ever received salaries regularly and often resorted to protests by refusing to collect garbage,” the former commissioner said, asking not to be named.

“Almost 87% of the population in areas under EDMC lived in unplanned, unauthorised areas and contributed almost negligible revenue to the corporation. So, in effect, trifurcation left EDMC with more responsibilities, a bloated workforce, but few resources to fund the burgeoning expenses,” the former commissioner said.

An official who worked with EDMC for over six years on deputation said, “EDMC was in dire straits, and everyone knew about it. Contractors were reluctant to apply for tenders because they feared payment delays. Nearly 80% of EDMC’s total expenditure was spent on paying salaries. It left little for developmental projects and the body faced multiple challenges in undertaking even basic work, like sanitation.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled EDMC during the body’s 10-year life, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has run the elected government for seven of those years, have blamed each other for the financial crisis. The BJP has claimed that the AAP government starved EDMC of funds, while the AAP has accused the BJP of financial mismanagement and corruption.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the BJP has improved Delhi’s sanitation services significantly, and has done much to reduce the height of the three landfill sites in Delhi.

“The AAP government was supposed to give the corporations ₹42,000 crore, according to the finance commission, but they tried to hinder the work of the erstwhile civic bodies by not releasing the funds. We have released a 12-point ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto), under which we will provide citizen-centric services on mobile phones via a new “My MCD” app, and will clear all landfill sites by 2024, will abolish factory licences, and provide housing for slum residents,” Kapoor said.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the BJP “did nothing” in the MCD and turned the Capital into a garbage dump. “We have drawn a blueprint for fixing the sanitation situation in Delhi, and experts will be roped in from abroad and we will use available technology to clean Delhi,” he said.

But this blame game does not impress residents of East Delhi.

Ram Chandra Tiwari, 65, who runs an eatery in Shakarpur market near Laxmi Nagar, said: “I have been running this establishment for over 20 years. No matter who is in power, the situation in this market has been the same. Garbage accumulates from morning to evening, causing trouble to traders as well as to customers.”

Sanjeev Kalia, who lives in Krishna Nagar F Block, says the biggest problem that the people face is waterlogging. “During the monsoon, the entire colony turns into a pond as the streets go under water. The drains are not regularly cleaned, and on the rare occasion that they are cleaned, the corporation staff leaves the silt on the roadside, which flows into the streets when the streets get flooded,” said Kalia.

However, some areas in east Delhi like IP Extension and Mayur Vihar are dotted with cooperative societies which generate funds from residents for amenities like sanitation services.

Vijender Sharma, secretary of the Ekta Vihar Cooperative Group Housing Society, said civic services in the area leave much to be desired. “Parks run by MCD are not up to satisfaction and marketplaces do not have parking facilities,” said Sharma.

BS Vohra, president of the Federation of East Delhi RWAs, said most resident groups opposed the 2012 trifurcation, fearing an unequal distribution of resources. “The past 10 years have shown that the trifurcation was not good for civic services in the trans-Yamuna area. The unification of the MCD will at least give financial stimulus, but only time will tell how much the situation will improve,” said Vohra.

KS Mehra, retired bureaucrat and the last commissioner of the unified MCD, said the EDMC was affected by a resource crunch.

“When you have one unit, the resources are pooled and they are spent as per requirements. East Delhi had the lowest revenue generation among the three corporations. The reunification is likely to lead to improvement because the employees will get salaries, resources for sanitation and others will also be available,” said Mehra.

