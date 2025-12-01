The nodal teachers under the National education Policy (NEP) are set to undergo a three-day training programme starting December 3 with participation of nearly thousand teachers from government schools across Delhi. These teachers act as a bridge between the Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training and their respective schools. NEP ‘nodal’ teachers in Delhi to undergo 3-day training

“The NEP nodal teachers will perform multiple roles, including act as a facilitator of the policy at school level, bridge between vision and practice, and mentor to peers guiding classroom transformation,” the draft training module for the nodal teachers, also seen by HT, stated.

The NEP implementation manual includes five pillars in the process: NEP student, NEP teacher, NEP parent, NEP classroom and NEP school.

“The lessons must be taught through various activities. So, it’s not just the students who need to be creative but even the teachers will be required to come up with new ways of teaching,” an SCERT official said.

In the three-day training, the nodal teachers will also be introduced to the concept of NEP parents who will then play an active role in the child’s education. The NEP parent will be tasked with the responsibility to foster a home environment that encourages curiosity, critical thinking and love for learning. Hence, the role of the nodal NEP teachers will be to support the development of various stakeholders that will bring the 2020 education policy to practice, the official added.