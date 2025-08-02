Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi Police chief orders daily foot patrols by senior officers

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 05:24 am IST

The new police chief has stressed that senior officers must also be seen on the ground, not just the lower ranks

On his first day in office, newly appointed Delhi Police commissioner SBK Singh directed all district deputy commissioners of police and station house officers to conduct two hours of foot patrol daily to improve police visibility in the capital city. The order was issued during a meeting with senior officers at the police headquarters on Friday.

S.B.K. Singh (right) takes over as Delhi Police commissioner from Sanjay Arora at the police headquarters on Thursday (HT Photo)
An officer familiar with the directive said the patrols will take place from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. “The CP stressed that senior officers must also be seen on the ground, not just the lower ranks,” the officer said.

Singh also instructed that two officials — including a woman officer — must be present at all times at the public facilitation desk in every police station. While the woman officer will attend to complaints related to women, the second official will handle cybercrime related grievances.

In a bid to uphold the force’s integrity, the commissioner asked assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to keep a close watch on sub-inspectors in their jurisdictions. “He flagged concerns over recent arrests of Delhi Police officials by the Central Bureau of Investigation on corruption charges and said ACPs must monitor investigating officers more closely, especially sub-inspectors,” said another officer present at the meeting.

The commissioner further told DCPs to inspect police stations in their districts regularly, not sporadically, and to ensure proper upkeep of facilities. “He emphasised that police stations must maintain basic infrastructure standards and that public facilitation desks should be clean, staffed and fully functional,” the officer added.

Singh also reviewed the Independence Day security preparations and instructed DCPs to step up security checks in their respective areas.

