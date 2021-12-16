New Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ zone; light rain likely in the evening

New Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky and shallow fog on Thursday morning, with light rain expected in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

The Capital’s air quality was in the “very poor” zone on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 349. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 363.

Thursday’s minimum temperature is likely to be 7 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 22.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the minimum was 7.8 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said, “Shallow foggy conditions are likely to keep the AQI poor for next two days.”

