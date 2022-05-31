NGT quashes green clearance granted to 39-storey high-rise near DU

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday quashed the environmental clearance (EC) granted to a 39-storey high-rise building proposed to come up near the Delhi University North Campus, adjacent to the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on Chhatra Marg, citing that the clearance granted by the Union ministry of environment, forest & climate change was done without proper evaluation.

The tribunal said while the project proponent (the builder) is allowed to appeal the order quashing the EC, it could not undertake any construction work at the present time with the existing EC, which was granted on May 21, 2021. This means that the builder entity will have to seek a fersh environment clearance if it intends to go forward with the project.

The ruling came on a plea by DU, which said that the project could be harmful to the environment and could adversely impact the air quality, groundwater, traffic and waste issues.

The group housing project was proposed to have a built-up area of 1,37,879.64 square metres and involves the construction of 39 floors, including ground and basement, to house 446 flats in all. The site – initially part of a 3.05 hectare land allotted to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation -- was later sold to a private builder after the metro station was built on one hectare of land.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the site of the high-rise was surrounded by a large number of colleges, hospitals and Delhi University departments, and critical environmental aspects were missing from the EC it had received.

“Impact of such a huge project on existing institutions of importance ought to have been examined. These factors make the project to be environmentally vulnerable, sensitive and critical, which aspects have not been duly evaluated. There is no serious consideration of these vital environmental issues,” the bench said on Tuesday.

Noting that the existing air and noise levels in the area did not permit any further additive load, particularly in the form of a high-rise building, the tribunal said it would also have an adverse impact on the environment.

“...the impacts include potential for fire incidents, adverse impact on micro climate due to wind funneling and turbulence around their bases, generation of particulate matter because of heavy machinery and equipment and waste management,” the bench said, adding that there will be an “unmanageable impact on traffic density in the area” not to mention an adverse impact on the flora and fauna as well the groundwater regime of the nearby Ridge.