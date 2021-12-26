Night curfew in Capital kicks in at 11pm tonight

The Delhi government on Sunday clamped a night curfew beginning Monday that is unlikely to be relaxed before the end of the month, putting in place a ban on non-essential activities including eating out and shopping between 11pm and 5am as the Covid test positivity rate in the city breached 0.5% amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases remained above the 200 mark for the second day on Sunday as the city recorded 290 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since June 10. A test positivity rate of 0.55% was recorded, the highest since June 4.

While a graded response action plan (Grap) released earlier said a night curfew would come into effect if the positivity rate remained above 0.5% for two straight days, officials said the measure was accelerated because of an “emergency situation”.

While an official order was not immediately released, people aware of the matter said that during the night curfew, all restaurants, bars, markets and shops dealing in non-essential goods will have to close at 11pm. Only essential movement of individuals will be allowed during the curfew, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All essential services will be permitted. An order specifying the restrictions and exceptions will be issued well in advance,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity. The restrictions are set to impact celebrations on New Year’s Eve and January 1, with officials saying that no relaxations will be allowed in the final week of the year.

The city’s Covid-19 caseload (the number of patients who are currently infected) also went past the 1,000 mark on Sunday for the first time since early July. According to the state health bulletin, there are 1,103 active cases in Delhi currently.

Hotels, bars and restaurants that are permitted to function at 50% capacity will have to wind up before 11pm so that employees are able to reach home before 11pm, the official quoted above said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More restrictions in Delhi are likely to follow after the test positivity rate went past 0.5%, bringing the Capital close to the minimum threshold for stricter restrictions under Grap. According to a previously released plan, the Covid-19 Grap will be activated if the positivity rate remains over 0.5% for two consecutive days.

The action plan classifies outbreak severity in four bands – yellow, amber, orange and red – with each representing a more severe outbreak and, thus, stricter curbs than the one preceding it.

Asked why the night curfew was imposed before Grap came into effect, a district official said “an emergency situation demands emergency measures”.

“Despite awareness and extensive enforcement exercises, it has been observed that people are violating the Covid protocols, especially those out for festivities ahead of New Year’s celebrations. It is not possible to deploy police officers and enforcement teams in all the corners of the city. People must become aware and responsible,” the official said, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunday’s case spike in Delhi was the highest since June 10, when the Capital added 305 infections. The positivity rate (the percentage of test samples that return positive) breached the 0.5% mark for the first time since June 6, and is now at its highest level since June 4, according to state government data.

The city’s Covid-19 graph has been inching upwards since mid-December, with cases and the test positivity both showing an increase. The state government has already imposed curbs on public gatherings during Christmas and the New Year. Delhi has added 165 Covid-19 cases every day on average over the past week, more than double the 68 infections it added in the week ending December 19.

To be sure, the infections and test positivity statistics are still far lower than what they have been in Delhi during its four major Covid-19 surges (between early May and June 2020, September 2020, October-November 2020 and April-May this year). Most hospital beds reserved to treat Covid-19 patients are not occupied currently. Of the nearly 13,500 general Covid-19 beds in the city, 262 are currently occupied, showed the Delhi government’s dashboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A host of public transport-related curbs will come into effect once “yellow alert” is declared under Grap. The capacity of the Delhi Metro will be limited to 50% of a coach’s seating capacity and standing passengers will be barred. Only two passengers will be allowed in taxis, autos, and rickshaws.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said: “This is a good step and will help to curb the spread of the infection. During the cold season, most of gatherings are indoors, where the virus is more likely to spread. The government should be also thinking about reducing seating capacity in eating places, buses, Metro, theatres, and odd and evening numbers of shops to open.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Nagpal, a restaurateur, said that many people with pre-booked tables for December 31 have already started cancelling the bookings.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurants Association of India, said the restaurants will have to close by 10.30pm so that the staff are home before the night curfew. “It will reduce restaurants’ operational hours by nearly 2.5 hours. Earlier, restaurants operated till 1am.”