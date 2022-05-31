No end to DU-St Stephen’s tussle over admission rules

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Monday repeated its warning to the St Stephen’s College, saying that it will declare all admissions conducted in violation of the varsity’s Common University Examination Test (CUET)-based policy as null and void.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter on Monday, DU, once again, told the college that it cannot hold interviews for admissions to its general seats. The varsity said that CUET was a standardized procedure, and the addition of scores based on interviews will introduce subjectivity into the process eventually leading to discrimination.

While DU mandates only the CUET score for admissions to 50% unreserved seats (general seats), St Stephen’s insists on giving 15% weightage to interviews for all admissions.

Last week, St Stephen’s College principal John Varghese wrote to DU, refusing to do away with the interview process for all candidates, maintaining that it will continue to “retain its stellar, tried, and trusted interview process” for admissions.

Varghese also pointed out that the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in 1992 had stated that “St Stephen’s, as a Christian minority institution, has its own admission procedures approved by the highest court in the land and guaranteed by the Constitution of India”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a response to Varghese on Monday, DU registrar Vikas Gupta wrote that the judgement of the Supreme Court needed to be “read in the light of the facts and circumstances” of that case and stated that the judgement was passed in the context of admissions conducted through qualifying examination marks of “different institutions of different standards”.

“…..the judgement has no direct relevance in the changed facts and circumstances as the admissions are going to be done based on the merit obtained by applicants through one standardised, equitable, fair, transparent, nationalised common entrance test (CUET-UG)…,” said Gupta.

Gupta also cited a judgement by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in TMA Pai v State of Karnataka (2002), which stated: “… the admissions to aided institutions, whether awarded to minority or non-minority students, cannot be at the absolutely sweet will and pleasure of the management of minority educational institutions”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While asking the college to withdraw its prospectus, the DU registrar added that the university will not be responsible for the impact on the life and career of students admitted to the college in violation of the varsity’s policy. “It is reiterated that any admission done in violation of the admission norms and policies of the university will not be recognised and treated as null and void ab initio……Prolonging the discussion in this matter any further will be antithetic to the smooth and timely conduct of admissions and would unnecessarily lead to confusion and inconvenience to the candidates seeking admission, which can simply be avoided,” Gupta said.

Currently, 50% seats in minority colleges are reserved for students belonging to the community which runs the institution. St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. St Stephen’s is the only college in DU that conducts interviews for admitting students. The college has maintained that it reserves the right to admit students as per its own admission policy given that it is a minority institution. The college first issued a circular in April stating that it will provide admissions based on the 85:15 formula for all seat categories, which led to the ongoing tussle with the university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

St Stephen’s College principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.