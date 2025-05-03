New Delhi, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal claimed on Friday that despite sudden heavy rain and strong winds in the morning, there was no major waterlogging or traffic snarls within the council's jurisdiction. No major waterlogging or traffic jam in NDMC areas: Official

Addressing a press conference here, Chahal said a total of 61 complaints were received, including 25 regarding fallen trees or branches, and all were resolved.

There were 12 waterlogging complaints and in 11 of those instances, the water was cleared by the time of the briefing, he said, adding that 24 power-related complaints were received and all were resolved.

"No major waterlogging or traffic jam in NDMC areas, we were able to address the issues in just a few hours," Chahal said.

The vice-chairman conducted live monitoring of field operations from the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the New Delhi Municipal Council , along with a ground inspection of the NDMC's civic services response to the sudden rains.

"The ICCC monitors waterlogging, fallen trees and staff deployment through 500 live cameras. All vehicles, pumps and cleaning work were tracked from one place. The NDMC's command and control centre is playing a crucial role during rainfall and emergency situations," Chahal said.

On waterlogging at Minto Road, he said, "Previously, Delhi's waterlogging and Minto Road were synonymous. Now, that situation does not arise as we are managing things well and whatever problem was reported from Minto Road was solved promptly. The pace at which the government is solving people's issues, we will witness even more developments soon."

Calling the ICCC the NDMC's "digital nerve centre", Chahal said the centre tracks the council's vehicles through GPS and checks if those are working properly. He also said pumps could be switched on remotely and streetlights controlled if it got dark due to rain from the centre itself.

"The control centre provides a critical foundation for real-time data, alerts, coordination, decision-making and planning," he added.

