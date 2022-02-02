No money for civic bodies, Kejriwal and Sisodia call budget ‘extremely negative’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday described the Union Budget 2022-23 as ‘extremely negative’ for Delhi, as no money has been allocated to the municipal corporations in the city, which have been going through extreme financial distress, and the state government’s share in the central taxes has been kept low at only Rs325 crore.

“The public had huge expectations from the budget due to the pandemic’s woes. The people have been left bereft. There’s nothing in this budget for the common man, nothing that will reduce the inflation,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Under grants-in-aid to union territories, Delhi was allocated ₹1,168 crore which included ₹325 crore grants in lieu of share in central taxes and duties, and ₹626 crore central assistance. It is slightly higher than ₹957.51 crore allocated in 2021-22, according to the Budget document.

“The central government remains indifferent to Delhi. While the rest of the states get 42% share in central taxes, only ₹325 crore is being given to the Delhi government for the last 21 years. Giving Delhi only ₹325 crore out of the budget of ₹8.16 lakh crore allocated for the share of all states in central taxes, shows the negative attitude of the central government towards the people of Delhi. The central government allocated ₹69,421 crore in this budget to municipal corporations in various states across India, but the civic bodies in Delhi, where the BJP always bemoans a lack of funds, received nothing,” Sisodia said.

A Delhi government official said transfers to Delhi was grossly low when compared to other two UTs with legislature – J&K and Puducherry. “It is clear that there is no logic and it is arbitrary to make the people of Delhi suffer,” the official, who asked not to be named, said.

Sisodia also described the Budget as anti-farmer. “Around 60% of the employment in our country depends solely on the agricultural sector. But the Centre has committed a huge fraud with our farmers in the Budget. PM Modi’s government has reduced the allocation for minimum support price (MSP). They reduced the targets and number of beneficiaries of the MSP itself. The targets for the purchase of paddy and wheat have been reduced from 1,286MT to 1208MT. MSP allocation has been reduced from ₹2.48 lakh crore to ₹2.37 lakh crore. They did not just reduce their targeted procurement but also the budget allocation essential for the agriculture sector by 4.5%. There couldn’t have possibly been a more anti-farmer budget in our history,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia also said that the allocation for health sector has not been increased despite Covid-19 which underlined the importance of investing in health infrastructure. He also criticised the lack of focus on education.

“The central government in no way talked about the new education policy in budget. The New Education Policy (NEP) said that the Centre must allocate 6% of its budget to education for this policy to be implemented. But in reality, the Centre is reducing the education budget. They reduced the already abysmal share of education from 2.67% to 2.64%. The budget for skilling was reduced by a staggering 30%. They talk about the merits of the NEP but continue to reduce funds for the education sector,” Sisodia said.

The AAP government also questioned the employment promise of the central government in the light of budget announcements. “Centre claimed it will create 60 lakh jobs. It is merely a ‘jumla’ and nothing else. Today 5.5 crore people are unemployed in the country,” said Sisodia.

The AAP government also criticised the government for not giving any relief to the middle class in the income tax slabs. “It would have helped our middle class regain their purchasing power. This would have naturally helped the economy grow. The whole middle class stands helpless because of the agony inflicted on them by this government today,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected the AAP’s allegations. “The budget 2022-23 is a big step towards bringing a revolutionary change in common man’s life and the all inclusive and welfare budget will strengthen in achieving aspirations of the country,” said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said as the funds for MCDs are routed through the state government, and added that the Centre has been giving grants to the MCDs buying road cleaning vehicles, garbage trucks, building toilet blocks and for running primary schools.

