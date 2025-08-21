New Delhi, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said that two-wheelers, three-wheelers and slow-moving vehicles should not be allowed on the newly inaugurated Urban Extension Road-2 as their entry could lead to serious accidents. No movement of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, slow-moving vehicles on UER 2: Parvesh Verma

Chairing a Union territory-level coordination committee meeting with officials on Wednesday, the public works department minister also urged the National Highways Authority of India to begin immediate construction of service roads along the expressway to ensure safe and seamless connectivity on it.

"Service roads should be constructed immediately by NHAI so that people living in nearby areas can have smooth and safe access towards UER-II. He said this would not only improve local connectivity but also ensure better traffic management on the corridor," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

UER-II is designed to decongest the city's arterial roads and improve traffic movement. However, the high-speed nature of the road has raised safety concerns, especially for vulnerable road users.

Verma said that two-wheelers, three-wheelers and slow-moving vehicles will not be allowed on the main carriageway, as their entry could lead to serious accidents.

"UER-II is not just another road, it is a high-speed lifeline for Delhi. We are committed to ensuring that commuters get world-class infrastructure without compromising safety. Restrictions on unsafe vehicle movements will be strictly enforced," the minister added.

Verma directed the Delhi Traffic Police to enforce the restriction and launch awareness drives supported by signages and public announcements.

In addition to traffic safety, the minister also directed the concerned departments to put in place a robust drainage system in vulnerable areas in North West Delhi such as Karala-Kanjhawala road, Mundka-Karala road and near Barwala village.

"The drainage plan should be permanent, not temporary, to avoid repeated waterlogging issues," the minister said further.

Verma reiterated the importance of inter-agency coordination to ensure that all infrastructure components, including service roads, are delivered efficiently and to the highest standards.

Addressing the power requirements of package five of UER-II, the minister instructed BSES to fast-track the installation of transformers.

