‘Not a conman’: Sukesh Chandrashekhar denies charges of fraud

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who allegedly pulled off a ₹200 crore heist within prison by duping former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh, denied the allegations in a press statement issued through his lawyer on Friday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekhar’s lawer Anant Malik confirmed that a three-page press note circulating on social media in which Chandrashekhar proclaimed his innocence and accused government agencies of targeting him was sent by Chandrashekhar from Tihar jail.

In the note, Chandrashekhar claimed that he was targeted by government agencies and that the case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was filed to stop him from contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrashekhar, 32, was first arrested by the Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an AIADMK leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party’s two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officers.

In the latest case, police said that between April 2020 and April 2021 when he was lodged in Delhi’s Rohini jail, Chandrashekhar posed as a senior minister over the phone, called Aditi Singh and offered to get her husband out on bail if she paid the money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the press note released on Friday, he claimed he is not a conman but a corporate lobbyist. Chandrashekhar also accused prison officials of extorting ₹12.5 crore from him.

While no senior police officer wished to comment on record, a prison officer, who asked not to be named, said, “This is a pressure tactic. Some policemen have already been arrested in the case. Police have also filed the charge sheet. Neither the police nor the ED have named any other prison officer in the case till date.”

In the press note, Chandrashekhar also claimed that he was in a relationship with actor Jacqueline Fernandez because of which he had “sent her gifts” and made “other transactions.”

The Enforcement Directorate in their charge sheet recently told a court that Fernandez had refused to talk to Chandrashekhar but Chandrashekhar had posed as a senior government minister from the Centre. The ED also said in their charge sheet that Chandrashekhar gifted expensive designer bags and other items to Fernandez using the money that he had made by duping Aditi Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor’s spokesperson has in the past denied the claims made by Chandrashekhar’s counsels in court about them being in a relationship. Her spokespersons have also maintained that Fernandez has testified before the Enforcement Directorate as a witness in the case.

The actor was not immediately available for response when HT contacted her on Friday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON