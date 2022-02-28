'Not consulted': Pedestrian-only trial at CP faces stakeholders' ire

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday ran a limited run to test the pedestrianisation of Connaught Place by blocking traffic on two radial roads connecting C,D and E blocks to the Outer Circle.

Local traders, however, said they were not consulted before the trial.

Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association, said they have informed the chief and vice-chairperson of the municipal council of “their opposition”.

“Traffic movement was limited on two roads on Sunday. A similar restriction was in place two days ago. Despite being key stakeholders, we have not been taken on board or informed about the trials. No announcements have been made. We have conveyed our opposition to the chairman and vice-chairman of NDMC,” Bhargava said.

Satish Upadhyay, NDMC vice-chairman, said the idea project was meant to minimise accidents in the popular market. He said a limited trial was also carried out near C and D blocks on Friday, and added that all stakeholders will be consulted if any full-scale implementation is carried out.

“We are not talking about complete implementation yet. This is a limited trial just for assessment and feedback,” he said.

Traders have been objecting to plans to pedestrianise the market since a complete mock drill in June 2019.

“This is a commercial centre and not a recreational or cultural hub. We don’t want to lose sales...,” he added.