Now, file FIRs for thefts, burglary online, say cops

In a first, the Delhi Police has started a service to allow first information reports (FIR) to be registered online in the event of house thefts and burglaries in the city.

Residents can lodge their complaints under the “Citizen Services” option on the Delhi Police’s website (https://www.delhipolice.nic.in/), following which they will receive a digitally signed copy of the complaint immediately, officials said.

Officials said the idea is to ensure FIRs are lodged immediately after an event, which will in turn help facilitate the investigation and speed up documentation. They also hoped it will push the timely disposal of cases.

Officers aware of the matter said the FIR will be lodged at e-Police Station, established under the crime branch.

“These transformations have made the life of citizens simpler through hassle free registration. It also facilitates speedy investigation and systematic documentation,” said Devesh Chandra Srivastva, special commissioner of police (crime).

