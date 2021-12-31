Omicron has spread in the community: Delhi health minister Satyender Jain

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread in the community, state health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday, adding that most patients have had only minor symptoms, while none have so far needed oxygen support.

Addressing a press briefing, Jain said more than half the positive samples analysed are of the Omicron variant, according to the latest genome sequencing report, which includes patients with no travel history.

“The variant is gradually spreading in the community and its proportion will increase in the coming days,” said Jain.

“None of the hospitalised patients have required oxygen at present and most patients have only had minor symptoms. However, the most serious problem is that it is spreading much faster than the Delta variant,” he added.

“There are around 200 [Omicron] patients hospitalised in Delhi, of which 115 people were tested positive at the airport have isolated in hospital. Out of these 200, 102 are from Delhi and the other 98 are from outside the city,” said Jain.

Jain said that since the hospital occupancy is still low and most Omicron infections mild, the government will not issue a Level 2 [amber] alert under its Graded Covid-19 Response Action Plan for now.

“A decision on imposing more curbs will be taken at a DDMA [Delhi Disaster Management Authority] meeting after monitoring the Covid-19 situation,” said Jain.

The first phase of curbs under the action plan – the yellow alert - was triggered on Tuesday, putting in place a night curfew from 10pm-5am, shutting schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms, apart from curbs on public transit.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital, said “People must observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and people with co-morbid conditions and immunosuppressed patients must strictly follow all Covid appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Kishore.

