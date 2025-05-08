New Delhi, A 44-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after a motorcycle collided with a bicycle in outernorth Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, an official said on Thursday. One dead, another injured as motorcycle collides with cyclist in outernorth Delhi

The accident occurred around 9.45 pm on Wednesday near Holambi Kala Fatah Mor, he said.

Police received information regarding an accident involving a two-wheeler and a cyclist, the official said, adding that Sambhu Nath Yadav was killed while 26-year-old Irsad was injured.

“Upon reaching the spot, police found a motorcycle and a bicycle in a damaged state. However, no eyewitnesses were present at the spot, and no injured persons were initially found,” a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela to verify if any accident victims had been brought. At the hospital, doctors confirmed that Yadav had been brought in with severe nasal and oral bleeding and was declared dead, the officer said.

His body was later sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital mortuary in Jahangirpuri for post-mortem, he said.

Another victim, identified as Irsad, was admitted in an unconscious state with serious head injuries. He was intubated and referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for advanced treatment, he added.

As neither of the victims could provide a statement due to the severity of their conditions, and no eyewitnesses were found at the hospital, the investigating officer returned to the accident site to inspect the scene, and the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal was informed.

A case under Sections 281 , 106 , and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station. Further investigation has been handed over to MACT, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.