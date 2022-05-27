One dead, two injured in Mundka building collapse
A 24-year-old labourer died and two others sustained severe injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Friday evening.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by his first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar(age unknown), residents of Bhagat Sigh Park area.
Police said they received a call at the control room at 5.19pm informing them that the roof of a building under construction at Firni Road in Mundka had collapsed. The station house officer along with the Nangloi assistant commissioner of police soon reached the spot.
“They found that an under-construction building had collapsed. The building belonged to one Kapil, a resident of Mundka village, and was built over 250-300 square yards,” Sharma said.
Police said that right after the incident, Kapil, his cousin Subhash (both identified by their first names) and other locals managed to extricate Manas, who was working at the site, and took him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. “Meanwhile, the two injured persons--Gareeb Shah and Sachin Kumar--are being treated at a private hospital,” Sharma said.
Two contractual staff at Delhi airport among 3 held for gold smuggling
Three persons, two of them contractual employees of the Airport Health Organisation, were apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to smuggle in gold, estimated to worth around ₹76 lakh, customs officers said on Friday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili, confirmed the arrests and the Delhi customs said on Thursday, two APHO employees were caught helping an Indian passenger from Saudi Arabia smuggle the gold into the country.
As DU stands firm, no end to impasse on Stephen’s entries
New Delhi: Amid an ongoing tussle between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over conducting interviews for admissions, DU officials on Friday said that the varsity is firm on its decision that admissions for unreserved seats should be solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. DU and St Stephen's College has been at loggerheads over the 2022-23 admission policy.
Shahrukh Pathan gets rousing welcome on his brief parole home
Shahrukh Pathan, the man who was caught on camera pointing a pistol at a Delhi Police constable during the 2020 riots -- the photograph has since been widely shared on social media -- received a grand welcome wPathann he returned home on a brief parole to meet his parents at their residence in north-east Delhi's New Usmanpur area on May 23.
IIIT-A attains 100% placement of students for 2021-22 session
The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has achieved 100% placement of students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the session 2021-22. Several major recruiters also gave pre-placement offers to students, informed institute officials. IIIT-A on Friday, training and placement officer, Vineet Tiwari said that the placement process started in August 2021 for 328 students of the BTech stream, all of whom successfully secured jobs in prestigious firms.
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala sentenced to four years in jail in DA case
A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, 87, to jail for four years for amassing assets greater than his income, besides ordering confiscation of four of his properties. The Central Bureau of Investigation lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed in March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth ₹6.09 crore, disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.
