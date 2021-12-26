One killed, two injured after car hits divider near Mahipalpur flyover, overturns

A man was killed while two others were critically injured after a car they were travelling in hit a road divider and turned upside down near the Mahipalpur flyover in south Delhi on Sunday morning. The accident took place at around 7.30 am on the carriageway towards Delhi from Gurugram, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said that the Vasant Kunj South police station received a call at 7.40 am regarding the road accident. A police team reached there and found one damaged Skoda car lying upside down on the road. The police personnel rescued three injured men from the damaged car and rushed them to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one of them was declared brought dead.

“The injured men were identified as Rajkumar and Aditya, both aged 35. The identity of the deceased is still being ascertained,” said DCP Sharma.

Police said they were trying to find out from where the three were coming and whether the one driving the car was drunk. The reason behind the accident is also being ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON