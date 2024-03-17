Open interpretation area to be developed at Ridge

Delhi’s forest and wildlife department will be landscaping a 1.5 hectare area of the Kamla Nehru Ridge in north Delhi to create an open interpretation area, which will consist of a cactus garden, herbal garden and large pond, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. An area will also be dedicated to native species that grow predominantly in the rocky terrain of the Aravallis, they added. Last week, Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the forest department has set a target of planting 63 lakh saplings across Delhi in 2024-25. (HT Photo)

The forest department runs a government nursery at the Kamla Nehru Ridge and the department said a natural revamp of the area is planned, not only to educate visitors at the nursery about different species available, but also to start educational tours for students. The Delhi government currently has 14 nurseries across the city, where free plants are distributed by the forest department, officials said.

A senior forest department official at the Kamla Nehru Ridge on condition of anonymity said that a tender has been floated to landscape around 1.5 hectares out of the 3-hectare area occupied by the nursery, which will not only allow them to showcase over 3,000 species of shrubs, medicinal plants and trees, but also facilitate educational tours.

The Kamla Nehru Ridge is also called the Northern Ridge. Delhi’s Ridge areas, the broken extension of the Aravallis into Delhi, are divided into four zones — Central Ridge, Northern Ridge, South Central Ridge and Southern Ridge.

“We have been gathering feedback from visitors coming to the nursery and one of the key suggestions was to make dedicated open spaces for plants where people could come and view them and learn more about them. Keeping that in mind, we have not only decided to plant a variety of shrubs, medicinal plants and trees in the open to showcase them for visitors, but also to create dedicated zones, where cactus, herbal plants and native Aravalli plants suited for a rocky terrain will be grown. A fully functional pond ecosystem will also be replicated with different flora,” said the senior official.

The official said no permanent structures will be built in the area, including the need for a physical centre, as the Ridge was a protected forest. Instead, open spaces will be used to give guided tours. The project is likely to take one year to complete.

“The path laying will also be done using only bajra and instead of creating an indoor interpretation centre, we plan to give tours out in the open. This will particularly be beneficial for students, who can see the different types of ecosystems that exist in Delhi and the native species that are found in the northern Ridge and other parts of Delhi,” the official said, adding that a tender has been floated earlier this month and is likely to be awarded by next month.

Last week, Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the forest department has set a target of planting 63 lakh saplings across Delhi in 2024-25, adding that the government planted 2.05 crore saplings in the last four years. He said not only the government managed to meet its own target of planting 52 lakh saplings in 2023-24, but 35 lakh shrubs were also been planted by the New Delhi Municipal Council. Out of the 52 lakh saplings planted, over 7 lakh of these consisted of free saplings distributed from these 14 government nurseries.

“People are encouraged to come to our nurseries to get free saplings and learn more about the different native species available in Delhi. Visitors will also be explained about the species that can be grown in pots and those that should be planted in the open,” a second official said.