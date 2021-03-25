Home / Cities / Delhi News / Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi for third straight day, active cases breach 5,000 mark
Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi for third straight day, active cases breach 5,000 mark

Active caseload increased by 607 cases in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 5,497.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:07 PM IST
The government said that 89,836 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in last 24 hours. In picture - Health worker collecting samples. (HT Photo)

Delhi, on Thursday, reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day with 1,515 cases and five related deaths, according to a bulletin from the health department. With this, the capital city’s tally reached 652,742 cases and the death toll went up to 10,978.

As much as 1,254 cases were reported on Wednesday preceded by 1,101 cases on Tuesday, before which the city had last reported over 1,000 cases on December 24, 2020 (1,063 cases).

Meanwhile, active caseload went past the 5,000-mark after increasing by 607 cases in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 5,497, data from the bulletin showed.

