Over 15,000 new Covid cases in Delhi

Fresh Covid-19 infections in Delhi have nearly tripled in two days, with the city adding 15,097 cases on Thursday, up from 5,481 on Tuesday, as the pandemic continued to expand its footprint across the Capital at a rapid pace, likely fuelled by the extremely transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Thursday’s fresh cases came at a test positivity rate of 15.34%, with the statistic now at its highest since May 12 last year, when just over 17% of all collected samples in Delhi returned positive results.

The national capital also added six deaths of the infection, according to data released by the state health department on Thursday.

Covid-19 fatalities have crept up in the city over the past three days. Delhi recorded eight deaths of the infection (the most since late June last year) on Wednesday, and three the day before that.

Delhi added an average of 6,150 fresh cases of Covid-19 each day over the past week, up nearly 12 times from the 540 cases it logged on average in the seven days ending December 30.

However, despite the surge, hospitalisations in Delhi have risen at a far slower pace, in keeping with global trends and studies which indicate that while the Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus may be extremely infectious, it causes milder symptoms and leads to far fewer hospital admissions than the previously dominant Delta variant.

Nearly 11,500 Covid-19 beds in Delhi continue to be vacant, with 1,091 people hospitalised as on Thursday evening. Over 31,000 people in the city are currently battling the infection, the state bulletin said

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday urged people not to panic and to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour thoroughly.

“Patients infected with the Omicron variant can be treated at home. Do not panic, go to the hospital only if the symptoms are severe,” said Jain.

The Delhi government on Thursday released an official order asking all 11 revenue districts in the Capital to allow asymptomatic and mild cases to isolate at home, as per the Centre’s revised home isolation guidelines released on Wednesday.

“The Omicron variant is highly infectious. Our intensive care units (ICUs) are full. We are observing that patients are coming to get checked for different issues but are testing positive. Home isolation needs to be the focus to reduce the burden on hospitals during the surge period,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital

To be sure, testing also jumped significantly on Thursday, with the state collecting 98,434 samples, up from 89,742 the previous day. These were also the most tests in a single day since Delhi conducted just short of 100,000 tests on April 17 last year.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has previously said that the state is amping up its testing infrastructure, and will soon be able to collect 300,000 samples a day.

The city’s fifth wave of Covid-19 has seen cases rocket at a pace previously unseen during the previous surges. Daily cases have gone from breaching the 1,000 mark (1,313 infections on December 30) to over 15,000 in just eight days.

During the fourth wave of infections (between April and May last year), fresh infections took 23 days to go from over 1,000 to the 15,000 mark.

