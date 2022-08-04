Over 18k use interchange on Delhi Metro’s Punjabi Bagh station a day

The new interchange station at the Punjabi Bagh West station-- made operational on March 29, 2022, to connect the Green and Pink lines of the Delhi Metro -- is already acting as a key link between west Delhi and other parts of the city, catering to over 18,000 passengers each day, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) data shows.

Earlier, passengers would first switch to the Blue Line from the Green Linebefore boarding the Pink Line, taking longer to commute to the other parts of the city.

“The additional interchange facility constructed at Punjabi Bagh West to connect the Green and Pink lines is catering to almost 20,000 passengers on some days, while the average for July was over 18,000 passengers per day. This facility has been of great benefit to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka and Nangloi. They can now travel to the various locations of the 59-kilometre-long Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar Pink corridor,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The Green Line of the Delhi Metro runs from Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar while the Pink Line runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

While the station was handling over 16,000 passengers per day in April (immediately after becoming operational), the figure has gradually risen, clocking an average of 17,925 passengers per day in June and 18,318 passengers per day in July, the data shows.

To be sure, the Delhi Metro’s Green and Pink lines are the only lines to have shown an increase in daily average ridership between May and July this year compared to the same pre-pandemic period in 2019.

The Green Line saw an increase of 18.09% in daily ridership, recording 188,000 passengers between May and July 2022, up from 154,000 passengers between May and July 2019, while the Pink Line, which was made operational in 2018, saw the average daily ridership increase from 381,000 between May and July 2019 to 399,000 passengers in May and July 2022.

While the construction of this new interchange station is likely to be a key factor behind this increase, DMRC also said the completion of a 1.5km stretch between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I last year on the Pink Line is adding to increased ridership.

Prior to construction of this station, the Punjabi Bagh West station only existed on the Pink Line, while the Green Line station was called Punjabi Bagh. Despite the overlap in lines, passengers did not have direct access to either line.

The Green Line viaduct was modified to install prefabricated steel platforms between the Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh stations of the Green Line right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout. This was the first time that the DMRC built such a station to connect two operational corridors. Now, both Punjabi Bagh and Punjabi Bagh West stations are operational on the Green Line. To be sure, similar pre-fabrication work was carried out at the Chhattarpur Metro station in 2010, but it is not an interchange station.

The platforms are connected by a foot overbridge (FOB), which connects the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line. The FOB is 212 metres-long. The new platforms are 155 metres-long and are connected to the FOB by two extra-large lifts (one on each platform) with a capacity to carry 26 passengers each as well as staircases.