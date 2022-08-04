Over 18k use interchange on Delhi Metro’s Punjabi Bagh station a day
The new interchange station at the Punjabi Bagh West station-- made operational on March 29, 2022, to connect the Green and Pink lines of the Delhi Metro -- is already acting as a key link between west Delhi and other parts of the city, catering to over 18,000 passengers each day, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) data shows.
Earlier, passengers would first switch to the Blue Line from the Green Linebefore boarding the Pink Line, taking longer to commute to the other parts of the city.
“The additional interchange facility constructed at Punjabi Bagh West to connect the Green and Pink lines is catering to almost 20,000 passengers on some days, while the average for July was over 18,000 passengers per day. This facility has been of great benefit to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka and Nangloi. They can now travel to the various locations of the 59-kilometre-long Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar Pink corridor,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.
The Green Line of the Delhi Metro runs from Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar while the Pink Line runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.
While the station was handling over 16,000 passengers per day in April (immediately after becoming operational), the figure has gradually risen, clocking an average of 17,925 passengers per day in June and 18,318 passengers per day in July, the data shows.
To be sure, the Delhi Metro’s Green and Pink lines are the only lines to have shown an increase in daily average ridership between May and July this year compared to the same pre-pandemic period in 2019.
The Green Line saw an increase of 18.09% in daily ridership, recording 188,000 passengers between May and July 2022, up from 154,000 passengers between May and July 2019, while the Pink Line, which was made operational in 2018, saw the average daily ridership increase from 381,000 between May and July 2019 to 399,000 passengers in May and July 2022.
While the construction of this new interchange station is likely to be a key factor behind this increase, DMRC also said the completion of a 1.5km stretch between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I last year on the Pink Line is adding to increased ridership.
Prior to construction of this station, the Punjabi Bagh West station only existed on the Pink Line, while the Green Line station was called Punjabi Bagh. Despite the overlap in lines, passengers did not have direct access to either line.
The Green Line viaduct was modified to install prefabricated steel platforms between the Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh stations of the Green Line right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout. This was the first time that the DMRC built such a station to connect two operational corridors. Now, both Punjabi Bagh and Punjabi Bagh West stations are operational on the Green Line. To be sure, similar pre-fabrication work was carried out at the Chhattarpur Metro station in 2010, but it is not an interchange station.
The platforms are connected by a foot overbridge (FOB), which connects the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line. The FOB is 212 metres-long. The new platforms are 155 metres-long and are connected to the FOB by two extra-large lifts (one on each platform) with a capacity to carry 26 passengers each as well as staircases.
-
CUET exam in Lucknow: Tech glitch, anomalies leave candidates in distress
A number of candidates in Lucknow who appeared in the second phase of Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 that began on Thursday faced a lot of inconvenience due to a technical glitch, change in medium and many other issues. Lastly, Shivika Kankaria appeared in the general test in which her timer started but the questions were not displayed.
-
Ludhiana District Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Club girls emerge victorious
The Guru Nanak Club girls emerged champions in two categories in the ongoing District Basketball championship being held at Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. A total of 624 players participated in the tournament. In the under-14 girls' category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position. In the under-14 boys' category, DAV Hawks defeated IPS School 43-17.
-
Ludhiana | MC chief directs gaushalas given a month’s time to deal with cow dung issue
With the municipal corporation facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the MC sewer lines, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the management of different gaushalas at Govind Godham gaushala on Thursday. They have also been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with waste within a month, otherwise MC would initiate action against them, she added.
-
Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health
MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark's report. The NGO advocates people-centred governance published its study report titled 'Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid' on Thursday. A total of seven state legislative assembly sessions were held from March 2020 to April 2022, in the looming shadow of Covid. Sampark has studied 1,592 starred questions during this period.
-
Ludhiana | Vascular Surgery Day observed at CMCH
A high incidence of arterial blockage has been recorded in patients affected by Covid-19 and it requires immediate surgery and expert treatment. At an event marking Vascular Surgery Day at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), it was stated by doctors that vascular surgery as a specialised sub-unit is growing in North India. The event was organised by the vascular and endovascular surgery department of the CMCH. Vascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics