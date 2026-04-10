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Over 20k Delhi SC/ST, OBC students await fee reimbursements

Over 20,000 Delhi students from SC/ST and OBC communities await ₹74.62 crore in tuition reimbursements due to Aadhaar linkage issues.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia, New Delhi
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More than 20,000 students from SC/ST and OBC communities in Delhi have not received tuition fee reimbursements for years due to their bank accounts not being linked with Aadhaar, officials said, flagging a long-standing implementation gap in a key welfare scheme.

The pending payments date back to the 2016–17 academic session (HT)

The pending payments date back to the 2016–17 academic session. A review of financial assistance programmes initiated after the current administration took office last year found that 52,291 eligible students had not received reimbursements for nearly a decade. Following verification of documents and beneficiary details, the government disbursed over 99.10 crore to 31,954 students.

However, 20,637 students are still awaiting payments amounting to more than 74.62 crore. Officials said the primary reason is the failure to meet the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, without which direct benefit transfers cannot be processed.

The government has launched a drive to identify and reach the remaining beneficiaries. Efforts include contacting students via SMS and email, coordinating with schools, and organising outreach programmes to help complete Aadhaar seeding and verification.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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