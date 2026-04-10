Over 20k Delhi SC/ST, OBC students await fee reimbursements

More than 20,000 students from SC/ST and OBC communities in Delhi have not received tuition fee reimbursements for years due to their bank accounts not being linked with Aadhaar, officials said, flagging a long-standing implementation gap in a key welfare scheme. The pending payments date back to the 2016–17 academic session (HT)

The pending payments date back to the 2016–17 academic session. A review of financial assistance programmes initiated after the current administration took office last year found that 52,291 eligible students had not received reimbursements for nearly a decade. Following verification of documents and beneficiary details, the government disbursed over ₹99.10 crore to 31,954 students.

However, 20,637 students are still awaiting payments amounting to more than ₹74.62 crore. Officials said the primary reason is the failure to meet the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, without which direct benefit transfers cannot be processed.

The government has launched a drive to identify and reach the remaining beneficiaries. Efforts include contacting students via SMS and email, coordinating with schools, and organising outreach programmes to help complete Aadhaar seeding and verification.

Of those pending, 13,046 are OBC students owed over ₹55.97 crore, while 7,591 SC/ST students are due more than ₹18.64 crore.

Under the scheme, students from these communities with annual family incomes of up to ₹3 lakh are eligible for reimbursements of up to ₹48,000, covering tuition, laboratory and library fees. Officials said payments will be released once the required linkage and verification processes are completed.