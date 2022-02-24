Over 93% govt services can be accessed online, LG told

About 425 (93.2%) of a total 456 services provided by the Delhi government are now available online, showed government data presented to lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday.

Senior officials who attended the meeting said chief secretary Vijay Dev informed the L-G that the target of 100% digital delivery of government services will be achieved by August this year -- nearly a year before the projected deadline.

In May 2020, only about 122 of 339 services that were identified back then were made online. Online e-district services mean that people can apply for various schemes or documents online and receive the papers or certificates at their homes.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s focus on digital India and digitisation, the L-G has been consistently pushing for making available government services online, to ensure more transparency and timebound delivery of services. The L-G started regular monitoring of digital delivery of services in April 2017 and the entire exercise gained momentum during the pandemic when delivery of services, sans physical contact, became imperative,” said a senior official, who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity.

Government data showed that the directorate of employment and the drugs control department still have a few services that are yet to be linked to the e-district portal. However, they assured the L-G on Wednesday that linkage will be completed by the end of the month.

Almost all other departments have linked their public services to the e-district portal. Also, about 38 services from departments such as women and child development, labour, revenue, excise, health, higher education and so on have been exempted from integration with timebound online service delivery.

The timebound delivery of services act gives citizens the right to get their services delivered within a prescribed time period, failing which penal action can be taken against the official concerned for the delay.

“The L-G has been regularly emphasising on the need to not only provide all possible government services digitally but also to ensure that the digital divide is bridged so that people belonging to all socio-economic sections are able to seamlessly avail of services at the minimum cost,” said second senior official privy to the development, also on condition of anonymity.

