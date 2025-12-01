Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday said it has busted a terror module operating from Pakistan, and arrested three key operatives who worked for gangster-turned-terrorist Shehzad Bhatti — who orchestrated the grenade attack outside the Gurdaspur police station on November 25. Pak-based terror module busted, 3 held for Gurdaspur grenade attack

A team led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Kailash Singh Bisht and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Amit Kaushik found that the three suspects were constantly following Bhatti’s instructions to carry out the attack.

The accused — Vikas Prajapati (19) alias Betu, Hargunpreet Singh (19), and Asif Shah (22) — were arrested, and a semi-automatic pistol and 10 live cartridges seized. Police said their mobile phones contained incriminating chats with Bhatti.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, additional commissioner of police (Special Cell), said: “Our team had been surveilling Bhatti. It found that Prajapati, who is wanted in an arms-smuggling case, was in constant touch with Bhatti through various social media platforms. Prajapati’s location was detected in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, and he would often travel to Delhi. Bhatti regularly instructed him to switch off his phone to stay undetected. The team arrested Prajapati from Datia, Madhya Pradesh, after a 48-hour search on Saturday.”

Investigators said that based on Prajapati’s statements, Singh and Shah were also nabbed from Firozpur and Bijnor, respectively, on Sunday.

Kushwah added: “Bhatti and his associates used social media to lure young men with money, and recruited them as disposable foot soldiers. They remotely controlled the entire operation by directing them to conduct recce, carry out grenade attacks in public places, and follow other remote instructions.”

According to police, Prajapati was a labourer and got influenced by Bhatti’s videos on social media.

An investigator said: “Prajapati got involved in illegal pistol trade for quick money. He agreed to work for Bhatti, who sent him to Gurdaspur to receive a parcel last week. Through a video call, Bhatti helped him open the parcel, which contained a grenade. Bhatti also explained to him the activation method. Prajapati received his share of money and the grenade through a photo-based delivery confirmation. He then conducted recce and filmed the area around the Gurdaspur police station and the Town Hall police station in Amritsar, and passed on the information and the footage to Bhatti.”

Police said Bhatti tasked Singh and his associate — yet to be arrested — with receiving the grenade from Prajapati, who had also arranged for a bike for them.

Kushwah added that Singh threw the grenade at the Gurdaspur City police station, while the other associate rode the motorcycle.

According to police, Singh dropped out of school two years ago, and knew Bhatti through a common friend and agreed to carry out the attack.

Asif, police said, is also a school dropout and came in contact with Bhatti through social media about two months ago. “Asif was being trained on how to use a grenade. He also sent Bhatti photographs and a location map before the attack on Gurdaspur police station. He knew Prajapati through Bhatti,” said another officer.

Bhatti, who is based in Pakistan, had earlier claimed responsibility for another grenade attack outside a YouTuber’s house in Jalandhar in April this year.