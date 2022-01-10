Paralysed man beaten to death by drunk father in Delhi

A 30-year-old paralysed man was beaten to death with a stick allegedly by his drunk father at their home in a slum in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur on Saturday night, the police said.

Investigators said the inebriated condition of the accused and his frustration with their poverty may have pushed him to kill his bedridden son. “It seems that he was also angry with his son for being bedridden,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

Police said the grievously injured man, identified as Paramjeet Singh, allegedly told his sister that it was their father who assaulted him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

“We later arrested the father, Ajmer Singh, and booked him for murder,” the DCP said.

Police said Paramjeet lived with his parents in the Wazirpur slum colony. His father is a daily wager and his mother a homemaker. Singh was left paralysed after a road accident about 14 years ago, the police said.

His sister Rekha lives with her husband elsewhere in north-west Delhi. For the past few days, his mother was staying at his sister’s home.

“On Saturday, Rekha visited Paramjeet only to find him injured. She asked him about the injuries and learned that their father had returned home in an inebriated condition on Saturday night and beat him with a stick,” said Rangnani.

Rekha rushed him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The hospital authorities subsequently informed the police upon which the father was arrested from the neighbourhood itself.

It remained unclear if the father regularly thrashed the bedridden man or it was a one-off incident, police said.

This is the second case of filicide in the national capital in the span of three days. On Thursday, a five-year-old boy was beaten to death by his father for playing mobile games instead of studying in south Delhi’s Khanpur.

