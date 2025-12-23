Plan to expand mechanical road sweepers marred by delays

Plans to significantly expand Delhi’s fleet of mechanical road-sweeping vehicles have been delayed by bureaucratic logjams, pushing the deployment of new machines to at least July-August 2026 – missing yet another pollution season and prolonging reliance on manual cleaning for thousands of kilometers of smaller roads, according to officials aware of the matter. Currently, only about 76 mechanical road sweepers (MRS) are operational across various agencies (HT)

Currently, only about 76 mechanical road sweepers (MRS) are operational across various agencies, primarily cleaning 1,400 km of wider roads (over 60 feet) maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), the people cited above said. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated procurement of 14 additional units, but a larger sanctioned plan for 70 new MRS units for MCD and another 70 for PWD – along with 1,000 vacuum litter pickers for narrow lanes – remains stuck in procedural delays.

One of the officials familiar with the matter said the “request for proposal” – WHAT IS IT – is slated to be floated only in January-February 2026, with deliveries expected by the middle of next year. This means no substantial expansion of mechanised sweeping will occur during the current high-pollution winter period or the one that follows.

The delay continues despite a ₹2,700 crore, decade-long plan announced by the Delhi government in January 2023 to scale up mechanical sweeping. On April 2, 2023, the Delhi cabinet had approved a proposal of the environment department for purchasing 70 mechanical sweeping machines and had also decided to purchase 250 water sprinkling machines fitted with anti-smog guns.

The procurements, the people cited above said, has been hampered by disputes between agencies, including initial disagreements over transferring road maintenance responsibilities from MCD to PWD. MCD officials had earlier flagged legal and contractual complications in handing over roads already under cleaning contracts.

Former municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, in a report WHEN, had flagged that the “handover will lead to many legal and financial complications as MCD was already under contract with private agencies for clean-up and mechanical sweeping of these roads.

Even existing operations have faced scrutiny. Municipal councillors have recently questioned the transparency and efficacy of mechanical sweeping, alleging that daily dust removal claims are exaggerated and that deploying manual sweepers on mechanically cleaned routes leads to resource duplication.

“After the new government came into power, there was another proposal of shifting the project to PWD but a middle ground has now been achieved,” official said.

Dust remains a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution, accounting for up to 25% of particulate matter, according to a 2018 study. Poorly maintained roads, potholes, and broken footpaths exacerbate road dust, which elevates PM10 levels and poses serious respiratory health risks.