PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped WHO South-East Asia office in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped headquarters of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO–SEARO) at Indraprastha Estate on Friday. The director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was also present at the event. The facility features rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, basement parking and will serve as a regional hub for public health programmes. (PMO/PTI)

The redevelopment project has been executed by NBCC (India) Limited under a memorandum of understanding signed in January 2019 with the Union ministry of health and family welfare, representing WHO–SEARO.

Officials said the new building is built on the same plot that housed the original structure constructed in 1962 and heritage components from the original building have been conserved and integrated into the new structure. These include a monumental mural painted in 1963 by artist M F Husain and Portuguese tile murals, which have been restored and retained within the complex.

“The redevelopment has significantly optimised land use, increasing the built-up area from about 10,500 square metres to around 40,500 square metres. The occupancy capacity has also been nearly doubled, with the complex now being able to accommodate more than 600 personnel,” said the NBCC India spokesperson.

In addition to the regional office, the facility — constructed at a cost of ₹300 crore — will also house the WHO India Country Office. The redeveloped complex comprises a high-rise office development with a common podium and three interconnected towers, rising to a height of approximately 82.7 metres.

There are three levels of basement space covering about 13,800 square metres, providing parking facilities and space for essential building services. Officials said sustainability considerations were incorporated into the design and construction process.

Features include rainwater harvesting systems, infrastructure for water treatment and reuse, energy-efficient lighting and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, and a 100 kilowatt rooftop solar photovoltaic installation. Landscaping has been carried out using native plant species with low water requirements, supported by drip irrigation systems, they explained.

Further, there is a double-height entrance lobby, a 200-seat auditorium and conference hall, pantry facilities on each office floor, a staff cafeteria, breakout areas, terrace gardens, a gymnasium and advanced vertical transportation systems.

“After the inauguration, the visiting dignitaries and delegates toured the new headquarters. The redeveloped WHO–SEARO building is expected to function as a key administrative and coordination hub for regional public health programmes and international cooperation in the South-East Asia region,” officials said.

The inauguration took place on December 19 during the closing ceremony of the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, which was held in Delhi from December 17 to 19.

The event was attended by Union health minister J P Nadda, minister of state for Ayush and health Prataprao Jadhav, senior officials from the Union ministries of health and Ayush, representatives of the WHO, and foreign delegates participating in the summit.