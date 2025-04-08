New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man and apprehended three juveniles for allegedly setting a car ablaze and firing gunshots outside a property dealer's office in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar last week, an officer said Tuesday. Police nab 3 juveniles, arrest man in Mayur Vihar firing case

The incident, which took place on April 5 in Trilokpuri, was allegedly linked to a monetary dispute over gambling, police said.

The accused were allegedly hired by one Manoj Ohja to intimidate the property dealer, Sanjay Tosh, who was not in the office when the attack happened.

Police have identified the oldest of the four nabbed as Aniket alias Abhi, a resident of Gokalpuri. The boys are all aged 16.

According to police, a country-made pistol, a scooter, six empty bullet shells, burnt fragments of a car, a petrol bottle, a matchbox, and stones were recovered during the investigation.

One of the juveniles was carrying a firearm at the time of the apprehension, the officer said.

"On April 5, a PCR call was received around 3.45 pm regarding gunfire and a car being set on fire in Trilokpuri. Upon reaching the spot, police found the car burnt from the inside. An eyewitness, Md Zaid, told police that seven to eight people on three different two-wheelers had arrived, broke the car's windows with stones, and set it ablaze using petrol," Additional DCP Vineet Kumar said in a statement

When some people tried to intervene, the four opened fire at them and fled, leaving behind a threat note for Tosh with a demand of ₹30 lakh he owed and a warning to desist from gambling again.

In the wake of the incident, four police teams were formed to probe the case. The teams scanned CCTV footage, analysed call detail records, and conducted raids across multiple locations.

Kumar said a hunt is on for Manoj Ohja.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.