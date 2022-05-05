Police step up security in Hauz Qazi after ‘road rage’
Police stepped up security in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area after three people were injured in a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Eid. While police maintained that it was a case of road rage, some locals said that the fight broke out after the accused objected to one of the victims “talking loudly over the phone”, adding that it subsequently took a communal turn for a short while.
Police identified the three injured as Haseeb Ahmed (37), and his nephews Muzammil (18) and Mujassir (19).
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chuahan said that the three injured, residents of north-east Delhi’s Jaffrabad, were visiting their relatives in Hauz Qazi for Eid on Tuesday evening. “When the three were returning home, on a scooty and a bike, their vehicles brushed against a few residents of the area. This led to a quarrel and scuffle. This is just a case of road rage,” she said.
Chauhan added that police reached the spot immediately, controlled the situation and also took the injured to hospital for treatment. “Based on the complaint of the injured, a case has also been registered,” she said.
Police have registered a case under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 34 (common intention) and are looking for “two-three suspects”.
However, residents claimed the three victims were attacked by “a few drunk boys” for “speaking loudly on the phone”.
Ibadul Haq (54), a resident of Churiwala, said the victims were crossing the street on the two vehicles near Dhobi Katra around 8.30pm when one of them stopped the vehicle after receiving a call. “He was talking on the phone and wishing someone Eid when a few drunk boys came and objected to him speaking loudly. When he questioned them, they started beating the three,” said Haq.
Though the accused, all locals, fled from the spot, the issue escalated as the accused and victims were from different communities. “Police played a very important role here as they reached the spot and controlled the situation... The situation was normal within an hour,” he said.
Advocate Mansoor Hussain Siddiqi, another resident of the area, said that local elders are trying to maintain peace in the area. “No communal incident has ever taken place here and we will make sure it doesn’t,” he said.
DCP Chauhan said police urged people not to believe in rumours. “We have deployed force and stepped up security,” she said.
Road rage in Bhalswa
Meanwhile, there was a scuffle between two men over a minor accident in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy on Monday night.
DCP (outer north) Brijender Yadav denied any communal angle to the scuffle, saying that the fight occurred after a pick up truck hit a car. “During the scuffle, the pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries and was medically examined at the hospital. We are recording the statement of the two men and will take action,” DCP Yadav said.
AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents. Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party's state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party's ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
Assault case: Pratapgarh police ‘bulldoze’ house of one, damage houses of five others
Out to arrest 6 people involved in a case of assault on a youth, the Pratapgarh police on Wednesday allegedly demolished the house of one accused, while causing damages to the residences of five others. According to report, one a resident of Misirpur, Abhishek Singh, was assaulted and injured by miscreants on Tuesday afternoon. Accused Kechul mother Badrunissa alleged that police demolished her thatched house with a bulldozer on Wednesday afternoon.
Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.
8yrs of Modi rule: Haryana BJP on toes to connect with 21 lakh families in 21 days
The well-oiled cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be on toes in Haryana for 21 days continuously from May 5 in the run-up to mega-celebrations on May 26 to mark eight years of Modi government at Centre.
New Khalistan recruits sans ideological conviction: Punjab Police probe
The probe into pro-Khalistan modules busted in Punjab recently has revealed that foreign-based terrorists and their local handlers are using money to lure the state's youth, who in fact lack ideological conviction. According to an internal analysis of the intelligence wing of Punjab Police, made available by a highly placed source, most of those arrested in these cases belong to non-Sikh families with poor financial background.
