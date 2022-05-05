Police step up security in Hauz Qazi after ‘road rage’

Police stepped up security in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area after three people were injured in a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Eid. While police maintained that it was a case of road rage, some locals said that the fight broke out after the accused objected to one of the victims “talking loudly over the phone”, adding that it subsequently took a communal turn for a short while.

Police identified the three injured as Haseeb Ahmed (37), and his nephews Muzammil (18) and Mujassir (19).

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chuahan said that the three injured, residents of north-east Delhi’s Jaffrabad, were visiting their relatives in Hauz Qazi for Eid on Tuesday evening. “When the three were returning home, on a scooty and a bike, their vehicles brushed against a few residents of the area. This led to a quarrel and scuffle. This is just a case of road rage,” she said.

Chauhan added that police reached the spot immediately, controlled the situation and also took the injured to hospital for treatment. “Based on the complaint of the injured, a case has also been registered,” she said.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 34 (common intention) and are looking for “two-three suspects”.

However, residents claimed the three victims were attacked by “a few drunk boys” for “speaking loudly on the phone”.

Ibadul Haq (54), a resident of Churiwala, said the victims were crossing the street on the two vehicles near Dhobi Katra around 8.30pm when one of them stopped the vehicle after receiving a call. “He was talking on the phone and wishing someone Eid when a few drunk boys came and objected to him speaking loudly. When he questioned them, they started beating the three,” said Haq.

Though the accused, all locals, fled from the spot, the issue escalated as the accused and victims were from different communities. “Police played a very important role here as they reached the spot and controlled the situation... The situation was normal within an hour,” he said.

Advocate Mansoor Hussain Siddiqi, another resident of the area, said that local elders are trying to maintain peace in the area. “No communal incident has ever taken place here and we will make sure it doesn’t,” he said.

DCP Chauhan said police urged people not to believe in rumours. “We have deployed force and stepped up security,” she said.

Road rage in Bhalswa

Meanwhile, there was a scuffle between two men over a minor accident in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy on Monday night.

DCP (outer north) Brijender Yadav denied any communal angle to the scuffle, saying that the fight occurred after a pick up truck hit a car. “During the scuffle, the pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries and was medically examined at the hospital. We are recording the statement of the two men and will take action,” DCP Yadav said.