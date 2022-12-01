Poonawala’s narco test wrapped up, police await forensic analysis

New Delhi

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, who is accused of killing in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, 27, underwent a two-hour narco test on Thursday, Delhi Police officers and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials aware of the matter said, adding that he admitted to committing the murder “in a fit of rage” and chopping up her body.

The session also helped police rule out the possibility of a “pre-planned murder” and “involvement of another person or persons” in the crime committed in May, the officials said.

Poonawala’s admission comes a day after he reportedly confessed to Walkar’s murder in a polygraph test. These claims are inadmissible in court, but investigators hope that they will help them collect concrete proof to build a watertight case against the suspect.

To be sure, Poonawala has made similar admissions to the police, but his statements, just like the findings of the polygraph and narco tests, are inadmissible in court. Poonawala had on November 22 also told a Delhi court that “whatever happened, took place in the heat of the moment” and that “nothing was deliberate.” However, his statement was not recorded as he was produced in the court by the police for extension of his police custody and not for recording his statement.

The only confession that stands the legal test is a statement recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On Friday, a post-narco test interview will be conducted at Tihar jail, where Poonawala is currently lodged.

A Tihar jail officer said, “A four-member FSL team and the investigating officer will visit central jail number 4 for a post-test interview from 10am to 3pm. This arrangement has been done as per a Delhi court’s orders in light of the high risk involved in Poonawala’s transportation.”

On Thursday, Poonawala’s narco test was conducted at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini by a team comprising two forensic psychologists, two video and photography experts, and two doctors from the hospital.

“A narco test was conducted on Poonawala after all parameters were met. It continued for over two hours, during which Poonawala’s health was normal. Thereafter, he was kept under medical observation for an hour and then sent back with the police,” FSL assistant director Sanjeev Kumar Gupta said.

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “The narco test of the accused (Poonawala) has been completed.” He, however, did not elaborate on what was the exact need for conducting the polygraph and narco tests, and what help the tests have provided in the case and in ascertaining the sequence of the events leading to Walkar’s murder and the subsequent disposal of her body.

Thursday’s test was conducted under tight security after vigilantes from a fringe right wing group had on Monday attempted to attack Poonawala while he was being escorted to jail.

An FSL official, on condition of anonymity, said a team from the third battalion of Delhi Armed Police escorted Poonawala to the hospital at around 8.30 am, where he was kept in an observation room to let him settle down and be prepared for the health check-up that is done before beginning the narco test.

After his blood pressure, pulse rate, heart beat and body temperature were measured and found normal, he was given a consent form to read and was also introduced to the panel of experts formed for conducting the narco test. Poonawala then signed the consent form, following which he was shifted to a room where all the equipment was set up for the narco test, the official said.

“The session concluded smoothly. A few of the questions were repeated as Poonawala remained silent on them when first asked,” the official said.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said Poonawala’s narco test gave some more clarity about where he had dumped the weapons that he used to dismember Walkar’s body, along with her body parts and her belongings, prompting the special investigating team (SIT) probing the case to carry out fresh searches to recover the missing evidence.

Gupta added, “We will soon submit reports of the narco and polygraph tests to the investigating team. The case has been taken up on high priority.”

Poonawala allegedly killed Walkar at their flat in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi on May 18, chopped her body into at least 35 pieces, and then dumped the body parts in forested areas in and around the Capital.

After his arrest on November 12, police have so far recovered a decomposed jaw, 13 bones, and some sharp as well as heavy weapons from the Chhattarpur Pahadi flat and forested areas in south Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The recovered items have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for DNA profiling to establish whether the bones were of Walkar, and if the recovered weapons were used to dismember her body. The forensic reports are still awaited, and investigators have not been able to recover the skull and the purported main weapon, a hacksaw.

