‘Possessive, abusive’ man killed 15-yr-old Delhi girl for ending relationship: Friend

NEW DELHI The victim was shot four times. (Representative photo)

A 20-year-old man who allegedly shot dead a 15-year-old girl he was in a relationship with was angry with the girl for not answering his calls and breaking up with him because he physically assaulted her four days before the murder, according to the victim’s friend, who is an eyewitness to the incident. Meanwhile, police said that the accused, Aryan, and his aide, Priyanshu, have been absconding since the incident.

The victim’s 18-year-old friend, who was present at the time of the incident, alleged that Aryan told the girl “if you’re not going to be mine, I will not let you be with anyone else” before shooting her four times on Monday evening.

She said that the accused, upon meeting them near a clinic, took the victim to a side, spoke to her briefly and shot her in the face. “She fell, bleeding, but got up and ran inside the clinic. He chased her inside and shot her thrice again. I kept shouting and telling him to leave but he pushed me aside. No else came forward to help. Maybe if he was overpowered after one shot, my friend would have survived,” the friend said.

She said that Aryan and the victim were in a relationship for the past year and a half, and that Aryan would abuse her if she missed his calls.

Detailing the abuse four days before the incident, she said: “Her (victim’s) elder sister had a miscarriage. Her mother had gone to be with the sister and was taking care of her nephew; so, she didn’t take his calls and couldn’t speak to him properly. But, she came out to eat with me. He spotted us, dragged her on the road, took her home and beat her.”

She said that Aryan let her leave only after she intervened, and that her friend decided to end the relationship. Over the next three days, he continued to reach out to her, but she blocked his calls.

The victim’s mother, 35, said Aryan intercepted the victim on Monday afternoon when she was returning from school. “He stopped her on the way and threatened to unblock her from her phone. She said she won’t do it and he can do whatever he liked. This is what he did,” the mother said.

She said that when her daughter confided in her about the abusive behaviour of Aryan a few months ago, she advised her to end the relationship. “About two months ago, I went to Aryan’s mother to complain about him and how he troubled my daughter, but she came to our house with a few women to fight with me, instead of scolding her son,” the mother said.

The friend said that a mutual friend of Aryan and the victim—suspected to be Aryan’s ex-girlfriend who was allegedly blackmailed by Aryan with her private photos—arranged for them to meet near the clinic, where the murder took place.

A senior police officer said: “After the murder, he robbed someone’s scooter at gunpoint and fled. A few people have been rounded up to trace him.”

The officer said Aryan has three previous criminal involvements: an attempt to murder case from when he was 17, a murder and another attempted murder after he turned 18.