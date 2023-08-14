School teacher falls out of auto amid bid to snatch her iPhone, hospitalised

NEW DELHI: A primary school teacher on her way home ended up with multiple injuries after she fell out of an auto-rickshaw during an attempt to snatch her mobile phone on Friday, police said. The teacher, Yuvika Chowdhary, has been hospitalised with a broken nose and injuries to other parts of her body.

Yuvika said two men on a motorcycle approached the vehicle from behind and tried to snatch her iPhone 13 from her hand. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place on August 11 at 3.15pm when the primary school teacher was on her way home to Neb Sarai from Saket.

In her complaint, Yuvika said she hired an auto-rickshaw from outside PVR Saket and was passing Khokha Market in Saket when two men on a motorcycle approached the vehicle from behind and tried to snatch her iPhone 13 from her hand.

Chowdhary said that she was holding the phone tightly to prevent it from snatching, and as the snatchers lunged at it, she fell out of the auto-rickshaw. The fall led to injuries to her nose, forehead and other body parts. The snatchers did not let go of the phone either and finally succeeded in taking it from her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

She told the police that the snatchers appeared to be in their early 20s and were not wearing helmets.

The police have registered a case of theft, assault during a theft, and criminal act done by several persons with a common intention.

Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police (south), wasn’t available for a comment.