Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case: Delhi HC offers relief to convict Santosh Kumar

The Delhi high court on Tuesday overturned the decision of the Delhi government’s sentence review board (SRB), which had denied the premature release of Santosh Kumar Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of law student Priyadarshini Mattoo in 1996. Representational image.

Finding elements of reformation in his conduct, justice Sanjeev Narula referred the matter back to the SRB for fresh consideration.

“I’ve found some elements of reformation in Santosh Kumar Singh’s case, and set aside the SRB’s decision and referred the matter back to them for fresh consideration. I have set out timelines specific to these cases that you (Delhi government) have to adhere to,” justice Narula said while pronouncing the verdict.

Singh had approached the Delhi HC in 2023 against the Delhi government’s decision rejecting his plea for premature release. Initially, Singh had sought the quashing of the SRB’s October 21, 2021, decision. However, he later amended his plea and challenged the SRB’s June 30, 2023, order again rejecting his plea for premature release.

The plea, also seeking premature release, stated that he had undergone more than 25 years in jail and his satisfactory conduct in jail was indicative of him losing every potential to commit a crime in future. It went on to add that he had been in open jail for four years.

Mattoo, 25, was raped and murdered in January 1996. A trial court in December 1999 had acquitted Santosh but the Delhi HC in October 2006 overruled the decision and awarded him the death penalty. In October 2010, the Supreme Court while upholding Singh’s conviction had saved him from the gallows by commuting the death sentence to life imprisonment.