Priyadarshini Mattoo murder: Delhi HC seeks review of early release rejection

The Delhi high court on Tuesday set aside the sentence review board’s (SRB’s) decision to reject the premature release of Santosh Kumar Singh, serving a life term for the 1996 rape and murder of law student Priyadarshini Mattoo. The judge held that the SRB’s decision suffered from “patent illegality” and failed to evaluate Singh’s demonstrated efforts toward reformation. (Shutterstock)

The court ruled that the SRB’s 2024 decision was passed without proper application of mind or a reasoned assessment of Singh’s reformative progress. In a detailed judgment, justice Sanjeev Narula came down hard on the SRB, criticising its vague reliance on an indeterminate “etcetera” while listing the grounds for rejection, and terming its reasoning that prison conduct is no indicator of post-release behaviour “deeply problematic”.

The judge held that the SRB’s decision suffered from “patent illegality” and failed to evaluate Singh’s demonstrated efforts toward reformation, including his educational achievements, documented good conduct, participation in rehabilitation programmes, and his current placement in an open prison.

While refusing to grant immediate release to Singh, the court remanded the matter back to the SRB, directing it to hold a fresh meeting within three months and deliver a reasoned decision within four months.

The murder of Priyadarshini Mattoo was one of the most sensational and closely watched criminal cases of its time, capturing national attention for its chilling details and the long, tumultuous legal journey that followed. A 25-year-old law student, Mattoo was raped and murdered in her Delhi home in January 1996, with suspicion quickly falling on Singh, a law student and the son of a senior police officer, who had allegedly been stalking her.

Despite the weight of evidence, a trial court acquitted Singh in 1999, citing “inadequate investigation”. This sparked widespread outrage and public protests over perceived misuse of power and miscarriage of justice. In 2006, the Delhi high court overturned the acquittal and sentenced Singh to death, calling it a “rarest of rare” cases. However, in 2010, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction but commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

Singh had approached the high court in 2021 against the SRB’s rejection order of his remission plea. Subsequently, his similar requests were shot down in 2023 and 2024 as well, which he assailed.

Puncturing holes in the SRB’s decision, justice Narula held: “Not only did the SRB use an indeterminate ‘etc.’ while listing relevant aspects (in rejecting the remission plea), it also stated that ‘the conduct of the convict in jail is not necessarily a barometer of what he may do outside prison.’ This line of reasoning is flawed.”

“Though the gravity of the offence and views of investigating agencies matter, they cannot override post-conviction conduct, evidence of reform, and institutional assessments like placement in an open prison,” said the court, adding that the rejection order reflects neither meaningful application of mind nor a reasoned analysis of the petitioner’s reformative efforts.

“The SRB’s sweeping assertion that jail conduct is not a reliable indicator of future behaviour runs contrary to Rule 1244 of the Delhi Prison Rules (DPR) and binding judicial precedents,” it lamented.

Justice Narula also underlined Singh’s placement in an open prison, which allows him to leave the premises daily for work from 8am to 8pm as a strong institutional signal of reform, which the SRB failed to even acknowledge.

Singh had approached the high court in 2023, initially challenging the SRB’s October 2021 decision. He later amended his plea to also contest the board’s rejection dated June 30, 2023. The court was subsequently informed that Singh’s request had again been turned down in August and September last year.

In its 82-page ruling, the court also laid down certain guidelines to be followed by the Delhi government to ensure that SRB’s decision is compliant with the objective of the premature release policy, and is substantially fair and just. The court thus directed the Delhi government and the department of prisons to take expeditious steps for involvement of mental health professionals in the premature release process and introduce a system for psychological assessment of eligible convicts by qualified clinical psychologists or psychiatrists. Justice Narula recommended that the Delhi government evolve a structured protocol for incorporating victim perspectives in the premature release process, saying that the current implementation is structured and haphazard.

He further directed for supplementing the role of probation officer by expert input and suggested the SRB to consider calling for independent psychological evaluations, when the decision hinges on the convict’s likelihood to reoffend.

To enhance transparency, fortify public confidence in the process, and promote a restorative understanding of justice that respects both the rights of convicts and the dignity of victims, the court further suggested SRB to maintain a written record of whether victim input was received or solicited, and how such input was weighed in the final decision.

The court issued the directions days after a coordinate bench suggested the Delhi government to reconstitute the SRB observing that the board was mechanically rejecting applications without meaningful review. In its June 11 ruling, justice Girish Kathpalia had said the SRB’s current composition, dominated by senior government officials who often deputise the task, lacked the operational depth and personal engagement needed to evaluate prisoners’ reformative progress. Suggesting reforms, justice Kathpalia proposed including the judicial officer who originally sentenced the convict, a sociologist, a criminologist, and the jail superintendent familiar with the prisoner’s reformation journey in the SRB.