Proclaimed offender wanted in two rape cases arrested in New Delhi

PTI |
May 07, 2025 06:24 PM IST



New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law and teenage daughter in New Delhi’s Gole Market, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, whose identity has been withheld to protect the victims, was evading arrest for over two and a half years, and was declared a proclaimed offender in cases registered at Paharganj and Alipur police stations, he said.

“The first case dates back to 2018 when the accused was booked under sections 376 , 343 , 323 , and 506 of the IPC at Paharganj Police Station after his daughter-in-law accused him of rape,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora said.

He was arrested but later released on bail. However, he failed to appear before the court and was declared a proclaimed offender , he said.

In the second case, registered at Alipur police station in August 2022, the accused was charged with raping his 14-year-old daughter, the officer said. A case under section 376 IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act was lodged.

He was again arrested but jumped interim bail and did not surrender, prompting the court to declare him a PO in the second matter as well.

Acting on a specific tip-off received by Head Constable Pradeep Tomar, the team located the accused near the Gole Market roundabout in New Delhi. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested from Bhai Veer Singh Marg.

The police said the accused originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had in 1982 moved to Delhi, where he worked as a labourer in tent houses. He is illiterate and has a history of sexually assaulting family members, the officer alleged.

He is currently in police custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Delhi / Proclaimed offender wanted in two rape cases arrested in New Delhi
