Property dealer from Faridabad dupes mobile phone shopkeepers, arrested

The cyber police station of the Central district arrested a 25-year-old property dealer from Faridabad for allegedly cheating mobile shop owners by showing fake screenshots of online payment while buying expensive cellphones, police said on Saturday.

Police said they recovered two expensive mobile phones, including an i-phone 12, from the suspect, identified as Hemant Vashisht, which he got using the fraudulent method.

“This is a one-of-a-kind modus operandi that we have come across. So far, interrogation of the property dealer has helped us solve two such cheating cases. Investigation is on to ascertain the number of shopkeepers the suspect cheated using the same trick,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Singh Chauhan.

Police said on December 2, Mohsin Khan, a mobile store retailer, filed a complaint with the cyber cell police of Central district alleging that in August, a customer turned up at his store in Rajinder Nagar and asked if he could purchase a Samsung phone worth ₹70,000 by making an online payment.

“After selecting the phone, the customer showed a screenshot of the payment to Khan as proof of the phone’s payment. Khan did not suspect anything at that time and the customer left with the new cellphone. Later, Khan discovered that no transaction was made for the phone and the payment screenshot shown to him was fake,” said a police officer associated with the probe.

DCP Chauhan said that a case of cheating was registered and through technical investigation, the cyber cell team caught one Aslam, who was using the phone. Aslam’s interrogation revealed that he had purchased the phone from a shop at Gaffar Market owned by one Sunil Kumar. Police questioned Kumar who claimed that the phone was sold by a client who had the original purchase receipt.

Police investigated the case further and arrested Vashisht on Friday. Police said after completing his graduation in commerce, Vashisht, a resident of Faridabad, entered into the real estate business.

On December 1, the Delhi Police started cyber cell police stations in each of their 15 police districts to deal with the rising incidents of cyber crimes, especially cheating and harassment. Earlier, dedicated cyber cell units were in special cell and crime branch wings.