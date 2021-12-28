Protest in Delhi: Doctors demand apology, fixed date for counselling

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday proposed three demands to end their strike -- a confirmed date for NEET PG counselling after the Supreme Court hearing on January 6, an apology from authorities and withdrawal of FIRs against protesting doctors.

The doctors who are protesting the delay in NEET PG counselling announced a complete shutdown of health care facilities on Monday after hundreds of doctors taking out a protest march near central Delhi’s ITO were allegedly thrashed and dragged on the road by police personnel. The police, however, maintained that only minimal force was used to prevent protesters from moving towards the Supreme Court, and added that all those detained were released the same day.

“Firstly, we want the concerned authorities to ensure that we should get a date for counselling right after the Supreme Court’s hearing on January 6 concludes. Secondly, we want an apology from the authorities as the police manhandled the doctors. Thirdly, we want the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protestors,” said Dr Manish, president, FORDA, at a press conference.

The NEET PG counselling has repeatedly been delayed due to a bunch of cases in the Supreme Court looking at the economic reservation. The resident doctors associated with medical colleges have been protesting against the delay for over a month now, and have withdrawn from even emergency services since the past 11 days.

Resident doctors of several hospitals staged a march near Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Monday evening in protest against the delay, and then staged a sit-in at the Sarojini Nagar police station where hundreds of others joined them.

The doctors also protested within the hospital premises on Tuesday evening even as police personnel were deployed there to ensure law and order.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, met a delegation of the striking resident doctors on Tuesday.

“I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon,” said Mandaviya.

The health minister urged the doctors to call off the strike in public interest.

Meanwhile, resident doctors of the country’s premier All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, who also threatened to withdraw from all non-emergency services for a day on Wednesday, in case government did not adequately respond to demands of their counter parts in other medical colleges to expedite NEET PG counseling within next 24 hours, decided to call off the strike.

AIIMS, Delhi, so far has stayed away from joining the strike, but the resident doctors vociferously condemned the manhandling of doctors by the police on Monday. However, they decided to not stop work after a 12-member delegation of FORDA representatives met the health minister.

“Union Health Minister has met with the resident doctors and assured that the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest… AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29. All services to be continued as normal,” said RDA-AIIMS in a statement.