Protest in Seelampur over murder of 17-year-old boy

Heavy police deployment was witnessed in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur where over 200 people had gathered to protest murder of a 17-year-old Hindu boy allegedly by a Muslim boy in the area on September 25. A senior police officer said that the protestors did not have any permission to stage the protest.

The protestors alleged that nine people including minors were killed in the recent past and police should take stricter measures regarding the accused who happen to be Muslims.

However, on September 25, the minor was killed by another minor over personal enmity and there respective religion had no role to play behind the murder. The accused minor, also 17, was apprehended.

“How long do we suffer. We have no answers why our child was killed. What was the reason behind the murder. They are saying that faith was not the reason. If not, what is?” asked a 50-year-old woman who resides in the neighborhood.

