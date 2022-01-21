Public access to Lok Sabha when Parliament building turns museum

Visitors might actually sit in the current Lok Sabha chamber—now exclusive privilege of parliamentarians—in another three-four years when part of existing parliament building will be turned into a museum .

Part of the existing parliament building, constructed between 1921 to 1927, will be turned into a museum according to the plan envisaged by the Union government as a part of the redevelopment of Central Vista. While the new parliament building is set to be operational from this year’s winter session, converting the existing building to a museum will take some time.

“After parliamentary activities shift to the new building, there will be massive repair and renovation work to be conducted in the old building to bring it back to the original shape,” said a senior official directly involved in the matter who asked not to be named.

“Over the years, many offices or temporary constructions have come up in the building as its activities grew with added functions. In the first cabinet, there were just 15 members. Now there are 77 ministers in the union council. Similarly, there are more parties, parliamentary committees and other bodies requiring more space in the parliament complex,” said a second functionary who also asked not to be named

The upcoming museum will have two parts, the history of the parliament building before August 15, 1947 and after Independence.

The circular parliament building, designed by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker to serve as the chamber for the Imperial Legislative Council in 1927, has four floors and a basement. Officials indicated that the ground and first floors would serve as the museum and the chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would be preserved and open for public.

“While the two Houses and other related activities would shift to the new building, a large part of the existing edifice would continue to function as offices for various wings and departments of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat,” added the second functionary.

Currently, the two top floors of the building are used for secretarial work and house offices of some cabinet ministers and political parties. While the ministers’ offices would shift to the new building, the rooms are likely to be occupied by secretariat officials, said the first official.

The size and depth of the secretariat too has grown over the time. After Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, an extension of the Parliament annexe was opened to house secretariat offices and conference rooms. The workforce of parliament now operates from the main annexe, its extension, the library building and in a large area of the main parliament building.

The parliament has an existing museum, too, situated in the library building. It showcases interesting gifts from other countries including a plaque from US President Barak Obama and a moon rock. It has a mock replica of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers as well.

